what is it and how to do it?

Have you heard of interval training? In running, they are also known as “shooting drills” or even as HIIT. They are made up of high-intensity runs, done in series, followed by intervals between each “shot”, being an explosion and speed training.

This workout increases the ability to withstand the effort by increasing oxygen uptake. With this, there are aerobic and anaerobic gains. With aerobic gains comes greater ability to run longer stretches in the race. With anaerobes, the explosion and speed are developed.

In this type of training, the body must work above 80% of the maximum heart rate in the most intense phase. To find out your maximum heart rate, it is best to perform maximum stress tests in laboratories supervised by cardiologists.

The rest part can be done with an interval without any exercise (completely no movement) or with a movement at a very light pace, such as a walk in the case of running training.

How to do breaks?

The distance, intensity and repetition of shots vary according to each person’s objective. For short races, for example, the shots are shorter. For the long ones, they are also longer.

An example of shorter interval training would be: 20′ warm-up + six to 10 sets of 30” sprints at high intensity with 45” to 1 min recovery between sets.

Longer interval training could be done, for example, with fewer sets and more running time. For example, four 2-minute sprints with 3-minute recovery time.

It is worth remembering that this is a more advanced training and should be performed by someone who has been training for a while and always with professional guidance, ok? Oh, and perform this type of training only once a week, as its high intensity causes great joint and muscle wear.

Interval in other activities

High-intensity workouts with breaks between sets don’t just have to be done while running. It is possible to apply the HIIT method in different physical activities. Here are three other options:

1. Swimming

In the pool, it is possible to do, for example, 10 sets of 25 meters (in semi-Olympic pools) very fast, resting in the other 25 meters at a much slower pace.

2. Jump rope

This exercise can also be done at home using the HIIT method. Just do the same as in the previous exercises: quick sets of jumping rope followed by rest.

3. Jumping jack

You don’t have to leave the house to do HIIT. With jumping jacks, it is possible to do, for example, 20 sets of rapid movements for one minute followed by rest.