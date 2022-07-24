What to expect from the Nubank account from July 25th?

O Nubank announced this week a significant change in its digital account. From the 25th of July, new deposits made at NuConta will continue to yield 100% of CDI, however, only if the customer keeps the money in the account for at least 30 days. Something similar is seen in Savings account.

Along with the change, the digital bank also announced a new investment system, which allows keeping the client’s goals and plans more organized. The novelty was called “Little boxes“. They can be customized according to the needs of each person.

Will the income from the account and the boxes be the same?

The answer is no. Unlike the Nubank account, Caixinhas will offer income possibilities so that the money deposited there does not stay put. They were pre-suggested options by the bank, but the idea is that the client is free to choose the best form of investment.

So far, two possibilities will be offered: 1. Nubank’s RDB, with a yield of 100% of the CDI; 2. the Naked Immediate Reservation, a fixed income fund with profitability potential that can exceed 100% of the CDI over time. You can start saving from R$ 1.

It is worth mentioning that there is no limited number of Boxes, and you can create as many as you want. They can be for the following purposes: “emergency reserve”, “renovation of the house”, “focus on career”, “my dream of consumption” and “take a trip”.

After all, money left at Nubank will yield less?

The answer is no. What happens is that new deposits will only start to yield after a month that the money is stopped in the account. At the end of this period, customers will receive the amount for the 30 days and the income from the application will be daily again.

Therefore, you will need to keep the money in the account for 30 days to receive the income on the 31st day (retroactive income). The novelty should greatly affect those who are thinking of investing in digital banking in the long term, but it can generate dissatisfaction in customers who are adept at the traditional automatic daily income of the company. fintech.