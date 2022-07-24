WhatsApp allows hiding ‘online’; see how to activate the feature

WhatsApp now allows you to hide your online status; see how to activate the feature

With the new version of WhatsApp beta for Android it is possible to hide your “online” status

The feature allows your activity to be hidden from everyone or just specific people;

The novelty is the result of an old demand from users of the platform.

With the new version of WhatsApp beta for Android it is possible to completely hide your “online” status from all your contacts or just specific people. The deployment of the feature is the result of an old demand from users of the platform. See below for a step-by-step guide on how to activate the new function.

Previously, it was only possible to limit the contacts that had your “Last seen” information, that is, the last time you entered the app. But that still didn’t meet the users’ wishes, as all your contacts would know if you were actively online the moment they opened the private chat.

Here’s how to manage “online” in WhatsApp beta for Android

The first thing to do is update WhatsApp beta to version v2.22.16.12. After that, select the Settings options in the app and then open Account>Privacy>Last seen and online

In this section you must access the subdivision called “Who can see when I’m online”. After that, you can choose between “All”, to let your contacts see when you are online, or mirror “Last seen”. And it is precisely this second option that makes it possible to restrict your “online” only to specific contacts, or make it impossible for anyone to see the status.

WhatsApp will also allow you to silently leave groups

In an attempt to make the messaging platform more enjoyable, WhatsApp – owned by Meta – is working on a new feature that will allow users to silently leave groups. Initially seen in May, the novelty is in advanced testing on iOS and should arrive soon for those who have the beta version of the system.

Keep reading

Previously, opting out of a Whatsapp group could represent an embarrassing situation, as all chat members were notified when someone left. O WABetaInfo released a preview of the function, which aims to alleviate this situation.

According to information on the site, it will be possible to leave the chat normally by pressing the “Leave Group” button. With the change, only group admins will be notified of the departure, without displaying a public message to all participants.