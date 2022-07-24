WhatsApp function prevents people from leaving you in a vacuum

Nobody deserves to wait hours for a response from a specific person in a WhatsApp group. However, it looks like this problem is about to end. Platform users will be able to see which people reacted to a message in a group and certain chats.

When sending an emoji as a reaction to a conversation, the name of those who sketched a reaction will appear as a notification. Therefore, anyone can verify the interest of others in their comments. Reactions with icons, which were already used in other social networks, made the app’s communication dynamic and capable of expressing feelings accurately.

Find out how the WhatsApp function that encourages people to respond to messages quickly will work

The WABetaInfo Portal published the news about the test that is in progress in a Beta version. Few have access and the prospect is that the update will arrive for Android and iOS systems soon. The alternative of making the application active, allowing the interaction not to stop, can divide opinions depending on the activation model of these views.

As well as the function that notifies when a photo print is taken, the registration of this mechanism becomes involuntary when activating it. Therefore, everyone has the possibility to know who sent a sticker or not. However, it is worth waiting for the change to happen, observing what the reaction of those who frequently use WhatsApp will be.