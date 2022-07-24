where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

This morning (24), Avai and Flamengo face each other for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel takes place at 11 am, in Ressacada. The confrontation ends the first round of the competition and, while Fla tries to consolidate at the top, Avaí wants to distance itself from the relegation zone.

Flamengo has 27 points, can score for the first time three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão and is aiming for the G6. Avaí has ​​21 in the score and is fighting to stay away from the bottom of the table.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. You can also follow the real time on UOL Score.

time and place

The confrontation takes place in Ressacada, at 11 am (Brasilia time).

embezzlement

Avaí will not have Morato, who is performing transition work after injury.

Flamengo cannot count on Bruno Henrique (knee surgery) and Rodrigo Caio (meniscus injury). In addition to Thiago Maia who is suspended and Gustavo Henrique who was out of the relationship for being in advanced negotiations with Fenerbahçe (Turkey).

Possible lineups

Hawaii: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael vaz and Cortez, Eduardo, Bruno Silva and Raniele, Renato, Potker and Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Flamengo: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Junior.

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Latest results

Avaí lost 1-0 to Ceará, last Tuesday (19), at Arena Castelão. Flamengo beat Juventude 4-0 at Mané Garrincha last Wednesday (20). Both matches were for the Brazilian Championship.