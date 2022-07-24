“Who brought you?”; Daniel Alves ’causes’ in a presentation by Pumas and journalist detonates the arrival of the side

Daniel Alves left Barcelona, ​​after the Catalan team excluded him from the plans for the team, claiming that the Club does not know how to treat those who ‘made history’ with the shirt. With an eye on the right-back vacancy of the Brazilian National Team, after Tite declared that he would only be out of the squad if he didn’t have a club until the Cup, the winger closed a deal with Pumas, from Mexico, for a season.

Right at the official presentation, Daniel Alves committed a gaffe like that. That’s because the side claimed to have a connection with Mexico, because of children’s programs that he watched as a child. “I have had a relationship with Mexico since I was a child. I watched Chaves, Chapolin, Chiquititas. I have a passion for this culture“, he declared. It is worth remembering that Chiquititas It is originally an Argentine production.

Despite the crowd’s excitement, not everyone seemed to approve of the side’s move to the Mexican team. Álvaro Morales, commentator for ESPN Mexico, detonated the signing of the medallion and declared that the athlete does not show any knowledge of the situation of the team he will represent, much less the place where he will play, since it has high temperature and alarming levels of pollution. .

“I don’t doubt the legend that Dani Alves is, of what he’s won, but at almost 70 years old, what will he contribute to a team as bad as Pumas, who went three-nil? They were leading León 3-0 and lost a three-nil lead. Who would think? only the cougars”, detonated the journalist, remembering the ‘age factor’ of the 39-year-old player.

“Bravo, Dani Alves, man, I want to see you at a height of 2240 meters above sea level, 29-35 degrees Celsius depending on the day of course. And pollution. Dani, you don’t even know where you’ve gotten yourself. Who is your representative? Who brought you? Are you so f**ked to come to the Cougars?”, finished. Currently, Pumas is the 8th in the Apertura and has five points in three matches in the championship.