WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency | Health

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, with five deaths, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health counted, until the last day 21, 592 confirmed cases of the disease. The country is in the ranking of the 10 countries with the highest number of cases.

After the WHO’s announcement, the Ministry of Health informed that it monitors the advance of monkeypox and articulates with the WHO the possible acquisition of vaccines – see full ministry note at the end of the text.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope,” Tedros told a news conference, saying the risk in the world is relatively moderate, except in Europe, where it is high.

Tedros also said that, with the tools available, it will be possible to control the outbreak and stop the transmission.

‘Outbreak of monkeypox represents a public health emergency of international concern’, says WHO director-general

Despite a lack of consensus among WHO emergency committee members, Tedros made the decision to issue the statement – it was the first time the head of the UN health agency had taken such a step.

A month ago, there were 3,040 cases reported in 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16,000 reported cases from 75 countries and territories, as well as five deaths, the director-general said in his speech.

Saturday’s decision could lead to greater investment in treating the disease and advancing the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply.

According to the director-general of the WHO, only half of the countries with recorded cases of monkeypox have guaranteed access to vaccines.

The WHO’s director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, says that being vaccinated does not provide instant protection against the disease.

Tedros further announced that he was required to consider five factors in making the decision, taking into account the International Health Regulations:

the information provided by the countries – in this case, the virus spread faster than expected in some of them;

the three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern, which were met;

the opinion of the Emergency Committee, which did not reach a consensus;

scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – which are currently insufficient and leave many unknowns;

the risk to human health, international spread and the potential for interference with international traffic

In short, according to Tedros, there is an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission, about which very little is understood and that meet the criteria of the International Health Regulations.

‘Right strategies in the right groups’

“While I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, at the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners. That means this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” Tedros said.

The WHO Director-General stressed the importance that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men to design and provide effective information and services and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of women. affected communities.

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus. In addition to our recommendations to countries, I also ask civil society organizations, including those with experience working with people living with HIV, to work with us to combat stigma and discrimination.”

The WHO Director-General also made a set of recommendations:

implement a coordinated response to interrupt transmission and protect vulnerable groups;

engage and protect affected communities;

intensify surveillance and public health measures;

strengthen clinical management and infection prevention and control in hospitals and clinics;

accelerate research on the use of vaccines, therapeutics and other tools;

attention to international travel.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

Note from the Ministry of Health

The control of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, is a priority for the Ministry of Health, which carries out constant monitoring and daily analysis of the epidemiological situation to guide surveillance and response actions to the disease in Brazil. All the measures announced today by the World Health Organization (WHO) have already been carried out by Brazil since the beginning of July in order to carry out a timely surveillance of the disease.

Even before the occurrence of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country, the ministry installed a Situation Room to prepare an action plan with the objective of establishing states and municipalities on the best way to serve the population.

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Health, the work also included the participation of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). As of July 11, with notification, diagnosis, assistance and containment and control measures in place, the work carried out by the Sala was incorporated into the activities of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS) of the Ministry of Health, which includes monitoring of cases, analysis of the epidemiological profile of notifications, guidance on surveillance actions, as well as the daily disclosure of the situation of cases in the country.

These activities are still routinely carried out by the responsible technical area.

The folder informs that the diagnostic tests are available for the entire population that fits the definition of suspected cases of monkeypox, being currently performed in four reference laboratories in the country. In addition, Brazil trained countries in the Americas to carry out laboratory diagnosis. The Ministry of Health has also coordinated with the WHO the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine, so that the National Immunization Program (PNI) can define the immunization strategy for Brazil.

With the strengthening of the Unified Health System, Brazil is prepared to face monkeypox.