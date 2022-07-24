WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (SMS) declared this Saturday (23) that monkeypox is a global emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is possible to control the outbreak and stop transmission with the tools that countries have available. Governments should step up monitoring actions, the agency recommended. “Collective action” will be needed to address this new health crisis, the agency says.

The decision to declare monkeypox an emergency was taken after another meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee. A month ago, with only 3,000 cases registered, there was no consensus. At the new meeting, there was also no unanimous decision to include the disease in the maximum alert level. Nine scientists were against and six were in favor. The WHO nevertheless decided to announce the declaration of emergency.

In just over 10 years, the WHO has declared an emergency five times. This is the first that does not have the seal of the Emergency Committee.

So far, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, according to the WHO. Brazil has 607 confirmed cases of the disease, according to yesterday’s bulletin from the Ministry of Health. Most, 438, in São Paulo.

Among the registered cases, 86 are from Rio de Janeiro, 33 from Minas Gerais, 12 from the Federal District, 10 from Paraná, 8 from Goiás, 5 from Bahia, 2 from Ceará, 3 from Rio Grande do Sul, 2 from Rio Grande do Sul. North, 2 in Espírito Santo, 3 in Pernambuco, 1 in Mato Grosso do Sul and 1 in Santa Catarina.

The ministry stated, in a note, that it maintains direct articulation with the states to monitor cases and trace patients’ contacts.

The disease has among the symptoms fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen nodes (lymph nodes), chills and exhaustion, among others. The rash usually appears 1 to 3 days after the patient starts to have a fever, appearing on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, normally.