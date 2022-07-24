Who is the engineer fired by Google for saying that the Artificial Intelligence program has conscience | Technology

Former Google software engineer Blake Lemoine, fired last Friday (22), had worked at the company for seven years and six months.

In June, he said in an interview that the chatbot, a kind of computational tool that tries to simulate human behavior in conversations, would have gained awareness when he realized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) began to talk about his rights and personality. The software engineer was removed shortly after the declaration.

In a social media profile, Lemoine claims that advances in computational intelligence have provided opportunities that until then were pure science fiction.

“If you’re looking for someone to hire for the computational intelligence work that people say can’t be done yet, I’m the enthusiastic scientist eager to help your fantastic ideas become a reality,” he says.

On another social network, the former Google employee shared a recent article last Saturday (23), in which he said that he could be fired soon for “doing ethical work with Artificial Intelligence”.

In the text, the engineer says that he had been removed for violating the company’s confidentiality policies, and that this usually happens when Google decides to fire someone.

“I feel the public has a right to know how irresponsible this corporation is being with one of the most powerful information access tools ever invented. I’m proud of all the hard work I’ve done for Google and I intend to continue doing so in the future.” , if they allow it,” said the former employee.

Blake Lemoine took majors in Philosophy and Computer Science from the University of Louisiana, and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000. He started working at Google in 2015.

On Friday, Google said that Lemoine violated company policies and that it considered his allegations about LaMDA “totally unfounded.”

“It is regrettable that despite long involvement in this topic, Blake has still chosen to persistently violate clear data security policies that include the need to protect product information,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Last year, Google said that the LaMDA – Language Model for Dialogue Applications – was built on the company’s research showing that Transformers-based language models, trained from dialogue, can learn to speak on any subject.