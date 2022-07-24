Who leads the polls for president in the states

Surveys of voting intentions have measured voters’ preference for presidential candidates in the states. THE People’s Gazette gathered the results of 12 polls that investigated the performance of presidential candidates in recent weeks. The methodology of all surveys is at the end of the text.

So far, the numbers show the most expressive advantage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Northeast. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has time off in the South – specifically in Paraná and Santa Catarina –, in Goiás and the Federal District. States like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in turn, have candidates very close or even technically tied.

The polls are ordered according to the size of each state’s electorate, from largest to smallest, according to data provided by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). See the numbers:

Sao Paulo

In São Paulo, Lula and Bolsonaro are close in favor of the electorate, according to a survey by Genial/Quaest. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 37%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 32%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 9%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 3%

André Janones (Forward) – 1%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU) – 1%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1%

Eymael (DC) – 1%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0%

Whites/null/none – 9%

Don’t know – 5%

Minas Gerais

Paraná Survey Research shows Lula leading the presidential race in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 34%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.5%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.1%

André Janones (Forward) – 2%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1.3%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.7%

Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0.5%

Eymael (DC) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Whites/null/none – 6.8%

Don’t know – 3.7%

Rio de Janeiro

In Rio, Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied, according to a survey released by Genial/Quaest. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 39%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 34%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2%

André Janones (Forward) – 2%

Vera Lucia (PSTU) – 1%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0%

Whites/null/none – 11%

Don’t know – 4%

Bahia

Genial/Quaest poll shows Lula far ahead of Bolsonaro in the preference of Bahian voters.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 62%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 19%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 5%

André Janones (Forward) – 2%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU) – 1%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0%

Eymael (DC) – 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0%

Whites/null/none – 5%

Don’t know – 4%

Rio Grande do Sul

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas points out that Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied in Rio Grande do Sul. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 39.3%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 34.5%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7.6%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.5%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.8%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.6%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.5%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.5%

Eymael (DC) – 0.4%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0.2%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Whites/null/none – 8.1%

Don’t know – 4.8%

Paraná

In Paraná, a survey by IRG Pesquisa shows Bolsonaro with an advantage over Lula.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 45.8%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 32.6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.1%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.8%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1.5%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.9%

Felipe D’Avila (New) – 0.6%

Whites/null/none – 6.9%

Don’t know – 2.7%

Pernambuco

According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas in Pernambuco, Lula has an advantage in the race for president among voters in the state.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 53.5%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 27.5%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 5.2%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.8%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.7%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.5%

Luciano Bivar (Union) – 0.3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 0.3%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.2%

Eymael (DC) – 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0%

Whites/null/none – 6.8%

Don’t know – 4.2%

Ceará

In Ceará, Lula has a significant advantage over Bolsonaro, according to a survey of voting intentions carried out by Paraná Pesquisas.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 42.1%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 28.6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 14.7%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.8%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.5%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 0.4%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.3%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.3%

José Maria Eymael (DC) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – 0.0%

Whites/null/none – 8.4%

Don’t know/did not answer – 3.5%

Santa Catarina

In Santa Catarina, the situation is reversed, with Bolsonaro showing an advantage over Lula. The numbers are from a survey released by Paraná Pesquisas in June.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 45.1%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 29%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.2%

Vera Lucia (PSTU) – 1.6%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1.4%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.9%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.6%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.5%

Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil) – 0.3%

Eymael (DC): 0.2%

Null/blank/none – 8.8%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 5.5%

Goiás

In Goiás, a survey by Paraná Pesquisas also points to the advantage of President Jair Bolsonaro over Lula.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 42.4%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 32.1%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1.6%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1.1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU) – 1%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.8%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.4%

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – 0.4%

João Maria Eymael (DC) – 0.3%

Null/blank/none – 8.6%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 5.4%

alagoas

In Alagoas, Lula leads the presidential race, according to a survey carried out by Paraná Pesquisas.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 49.2%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 31.5%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 4.3%

André Janones (Forward) – 1.1%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.5%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 0.4%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.3%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

José Maria Eymael (DC) – 0.1%

Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil) – 0.1%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0%

Whites/null/none – 7.3%

Don’t know – 5.2%

Federal District

Finally, Bolsonaro is ahead of Lula in the preference of voters in the Federal District, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 41.1%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 32.7%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.9%

André Janones (Forward) – 1.6%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1.6%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1.4%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.8%

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – 0.8%

Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.5%

Eymael (DC): 0.4%

Null/blank/none – 8.4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 3.9%

Methodology of the cited researches

Genial/Quaest – Sao Paulo

The survey commissioned by Genial Investimentos to Instituto Quaest interviewed 1,640 people between July 1st and July 4th. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under number BR-03964/2022.

Paraná Research – Minas Gerais

The Paraná Pesquisas electoral poll interviewed 1,640 people by telephone between the 9th and 14th of July. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under the number MG-06063/2022 and BR-01100/2022.

Genial/Quaest – Rio de Janeiro

The electoral survey commissioned by Genial Investimentos for Quaest Consultoria e Pesquisa interviewed 1,200 people by telephone between the 8th and 11th of July. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under the numbers RJ-05160/2022 and BR-04560/2022.

The electoral survey commissioned by Genial Investimentos for Quaest Consultoria e Pesquisa interviewed 1,140 people in person, between the 9th and 12th of July. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under the numbers BA-05185/2022 and BR-03146/2022.

Paraná Research – Rio Grande do Sul

Paraná Pesquisas interviewed 1,540 voters in Rio Grande do Sul, between June 27 and July 1, in 64 municipalities in the state. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under protocol BR-08027/2022.

IRG Pesquisa conducted 1,500 telephone interviews with voters in the state of Paraná between June 29 and July 3. The survey has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-06776/2022.

Paraná Research – Pernambuco

Paraná Pesquisas interviewed 1,510 voters in Pernambuco, between the 4th and 8th of July, in 59 municipalities in the state. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under protocol BR-06968/2022.

Paraná Research – Ceará

The Paraná Pesquisas survey interviewed 1,540 people in 58 municipalities in the state of Ceará in the period between the 11th and 15th of July. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under the number BR-03182/2022.

Paraná Research – Santa Catarina

Paraná Pesquisas personally interviewed 1,540 voters from 62 municipalities in Santa Catarina between June 9 and 13, 2022. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points and the confidence level reaches 95%. The survey was commissioned by Jovem Pan Floripa and Rádio Canoinhas and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-02099/2022.

Paraná Research – Goiás

The Paraná Pesquisas institute personally interviewed 1,540 voters in Goiás between June 13th and 17th. The survey was carried out with the institute’s own resources and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-09554/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%.

Paraná Research – Alagoas

The Paraná Pesquisas survey interviewed 1,510 people between July 1st and July 5th. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under number BR-00617/2022.

Paraná Research – Federal District

Paraná Pesquisas, carried out with its own resources, personally interviewed 1,540 voters in the Federal District between June 6 and 10, 2022. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points and the confidence level reaches 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-00619/2022.