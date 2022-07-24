Check who needs to deliver the ECF 2022, what must be informed in the document and what is the fine for late delivery

Tax Accounting Bookkeeping (ECF) is an obligation of companies that participate in the Public Digital Bookkeeping System (SPED) of the Federal Revenue Service (RF). The ECF is carried out through an online program and replaces the delivery of physical documents by companies.

The purpose of the ECF is to inform the RF of all operations that may influence the calculation basis and the amount owed by companies in the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), allowing the process to verification through data crossing is more efficient.

Who needs to deliver the ECF 2022?

All legal entities operating in the country, including those that are immune and exempt, taxed by Real Profit, Presumed Profit or Arbitrated Profit, must deliver the ECF. However, the following companies are under no obligation to deliver the document:

Legal entities opting for the Unified Special Regime for Collection of Taxes and Contributions owed by Micro and Small Businesses (Simples Nacional);

Public bodies, autarchies and public foundations;

Inactive legal entities.

It is worth remembering that the deadline for submitting the ECF has been extended. Companies must complete the document by August 31st to avoid fines.

What should the ECF 2022 contain?

Legal entities must place all operations that influence the formation of the calculation basis and the amount due for the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), mainly in relation to:

recovery of the accounting plan and account balances, for legal entities obliged to deliver the Digital Accounting Bookkeeping (ECD) related to the same period of the ECF;

recovery of closing ECF balances from the immediately preceding period, when applicable;

association of the accounts of the accounting chart recovered from the ECD with the referential chart of accounts, defined by the General Inspection Coordination (Cofis) through an Executive Declaratory Act;

detailing of adjustments to net income in the calculation of taxable income, in the Electronic Book for Calculation of Real Income (e-Lalur), by means of a table of additions and exclusions defined by Cofis through an Executive Declaratory Act;

detailing of the adjustments to the CSLL calculation basis, in the Electronic Book for Calculation of the CSLL Calculation Basis (e-Lacs), by means of a table of additions and exclusions defined by Cofis through an Executive Declaratory Act;

control records of all amounts to be excluded, added to or offset in subsequent years, including tax loss carryforwards and negative CSLL tax base;

records, entries and adjustments that are necessary for the observance of the precepts of the tax law related to the determination of the taxable income and the CSLL calculation basis, when they should not, due to their exclusively tax nature, be included in the commercial bookkeeping, or are different from the entries of this bookkeeping;

presentation of the Cash Book Statement, as of calendar year 2016, for legal entities opting for the presumed profit.

ECF: what is the penalty for late delivery?

the art. 6 of Normative Instruction RFB nº 1.422/2013 points out that the non-presentation of the document by companies taxed by Real Income or the presentation of the ECF with errors or omissions, will result in the imposition of fines. See below how it works.

0.25%, per month or fraction of net income before IRPJ and CSLL, in the period equivalent to calculation, limited to 10% in relation to companies that did not submit or submitted the ECF in arrears;

3%, not less than R$100, of the omitted, inaccurate or incorrect amount.

Other legal entities, not taxed by Real Income, may receive the following fines:

0.5% of the gross revenue of the legal entity, in the period to which the bookkeeping refers to those who do not send the declaration;

5% on the value of the corresponding transaction, limited to 1% of the value of the gross revenue of the legal entity in the period to which the bookkeeping refers, to those who omit or incorrectly provide information regarding the records and respective files;

0.02% per day of delay, calculated on the gross revenue of the legal entity in the period to which the bookkeeping refers, limited to 1% of this, for those who do not meet the deadline established for the presentation of the ECF.

