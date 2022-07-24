who was the french woman killed for defending rights

At six o’clock in the morning on October 6, 1789, Marie Antoinette — queen consort of France and Navarre — left her rooms in the Palace of Versailles, France, in terror, running through the corridors still in her nightclothes, until she reached her bedroom. of King Louis 14.

She knocked desperately on the door, begging to be let in, but they were slow to hear because of the roar of a maddened crowd that was invading the palace.

It had all started the day before, when women in Paris markets, desperate for lack of food and furious at rumors that bread was being embezzled, rebelled and took matters into their own hands, violently and surprisingly. .

With thousands of other Parisians, they marched for hours in the rain, dragging cannons and carrying muskets, forks and knives. In the end, the king and his family were taken to the capital.

In that moment, everything changed. The king was the one who was subject to the designs of the people. Suddenly, a democratic future seemed possible.

Until then, Louis XIV had refused to sign the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen, fearing that this would bring about the end of the monarchy. But the king no longer had a choice.

“The Women of Paris March to Versailles”, 1902 Image: GettyImages

“Without the Paris women’s takeover of Versailles as a catalyst, who knows if he would have signed?” asks historian Amanda Foreman in the BBC documentary The Ascent of Woman. “He was looking for a way out when women turned his world upside down.”

the men’s declaration

The radical document offered a bold new vision for France, guaranteeing full social and political rights… for some people. In fact, women soon discovered that being citizens did not make them equal in the eyes of the law.

At this time, when logic and reason supposedly prevailed, the philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau—whose ideas helped inspire the French Revolution—did not find it illogical to assert that “man must be strong and active and woman weak and passive.”

The Revolution’s motto—”Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”—claimed liberty and equality only for fraternity among men, not among women.

But there was one person in France who had the courage and conviction to denounce in writing that the Declaration of the Rights of Man was incomplete without the rights of women. Her name was Olympe de Gouges.

In 1791, Olympe de Gouges demonstrated how biased the document was by publishing her own Declaration of the Rights of Women and Citizens.

The women’s declaration

“Considering that ignorance, forgetfulness or contempt for women’s rights are the only causes of public ills and the corruption of rulers…”, begins the preamble of the document which, like its male counterpart, is composed of 17 articles.

“The French Revolution had promised to turn its back on despotism and religion, emphasizing reason and nature,” explains Olympe de Gouges biographer Olivier Blanc. “These two notions are essential in the 18th century, and Olympe builds on them.”

Here are some of the articles in the declaration:

Article 4

“Freedom and justice consist in giving back everything that belongs to another; thus, the exercise of woman’s natural rights is only limited by the perpetual tyranny imposed by man. These limits must be reformed by the laws of nature and reason.”

The statement also stated that freedom and justice are the engine that drives women’s rights. And it demanded political and civil rights.

Article 6

“[…] all citizens and all citizens, for being equal in his eyes [da lei]shall be equally admissible in all honorable offices, offices and public employments, according to their abilities and without distinction other than their virtues and talents.”

But, in addition to rights, women would need to have duties equal to those of men, as de Gouges expressed in the article that would become famous for predicting the author’s own future.

Article 10

“No one should be penalized for their opinions, including fundamental ones. If a woman has the right to go up to the scaffold, she should also have the right to go up to the rostrum, as long as her manifestations do not alter the order established by law.”

And there’s still more

Part of article 11 of the declaration glimpses one of the causes defended by her, based on her own experience.

“Therefore, every citizen can freely say: I am the mother of a child that belongs to her, without a brutal prejudice forcing her to conceal the truth.”

Olympe de Gouges’ birth certificate stated that she was born in Montauban, southern France, in 1748, that her name was Marie Gouze, and that her father was a butcher. But she said that she had always known that, in fact, she was the illegitimate daughter of Jean-Jacques Lefranc, Marquis de Pompignan, magistrate and writer who had been her mother’s friend.

At the age of 17, de Gouges was married against her will to a merchant, who died three years later leaving a son, whom she adored, and the privileged position of a widow from which she never renounced. But instead of identifying herself as “the widow of…”, according to the social norms of the time, she adopted the name of Olympe de Gouges.

De Gouges not only repudiated marriage, but also allowed herself a freedom that was not available to women at the time, single or married.

When he fell in love with the wealthy businessman Jacques Biétix de Rosières, de Gouges moved with him to Paris. And although she had no formal education, she made a name for herself in the political and literary world, especially due to the subjects she tackled.

De Gourges fought for his bastard children, claiming that illegitimate children should have the same protection as legitimate ones. He also defended the initiation of divorce and proposed the creation of an annual renewable contract for the spouses.

She criticized the lack of universality of the new France’s constitution, which granted the right to vote only to white male landowners, leaving much of the population voiceless and unvoiced.

And she was a dedicated abolitionist, unlike many. De Gouges wrote a theatrical work on racial equality, which gave a voice to enslaved people.

“They use us in this environment as they use animals in their environment. They came here, took our land, our wealth and enslaved us in payment for the fortunes they stole from us”, says Zamor, one of the main characters of the plot. “The fields they harvest were sown with the corpses of natives and irrigated with our sweat and tears.”

Called L’Esclavage des Noirs (“The Slavery of the Negroes”, in free translation), the play was accepted by the theater La Comédie Française – a great achievement for the time – and performed in 1792.

But when the colonial lobby, very wealthy and sponsoring the theater, saw the men held in shackles represented as sentient beings on stage, they arranged for the performances to be suspended three days after the premiere.

deaf ears

Her declaration of women’s rights also did not have the desired effect at the time, although de Gouges “always sent her political texts to the president and to several deputies of the National Assembly, in addition to the directors of the newspapers and to all the political clubs”, according to Blanc. .

“She wanted at least women’s rights to be debated in the Assembly, but the topic was never included on the agenda”, says the biographer.

In fact, all this debate would end in 1793, when the period of Terror began, which repressed counterrevolutionary activities with hundreds of executions. Among the various measures taken, women were prohibited from meeting in groups of five or more, to prevent a repeat of something similar to the March to Versailles.

The revolution ceased to be a means of liberation and became an instrument of oppression for women.

Defenseless

The political wave soon turned against moderates like Olympe de Gouges. When the Jacobin revolutionaries banned dissident demonstrations, she refused to remain silent, risking her life.

Not only did she call on people to protest the violence, she also distributed an incendiary serial called The Three Urns, encouraging the French to vote to decide for themselves which form of government was most favorable to them: a unitary republic, a federative system. or a constitutional monarchy.

Her publication was a suicidal act, according to scholars, as she certainly knew that the National Convention did not allow for challenges to her sovereign power and that her ruling faction – the Jacobins – made it clear in every decree that the ideological structure of the state was non-negotiable. : the Republic was unique and indivisible.

Olympe de Gouges was arrested by the authorities, accused of insurrection, and the revolutionary court sentenced her to death.

Her lawsuit mentions that everything was based on accusations and there were only witnesses against her. De Gouges also did not have a lawyer, as the court ruled that she could defend herself.

On November 3, 1793, at the age of 45, Olympe de Gouges’ life ended in the same way as Marie Antoinette’s two weeks earlier.

‘masculine woman’

A few days later, the revolutionaries’ official journal — La Feuille du Salut Public (“The Leaf of National Salvation” in free translation) — reported his condemnation, saying:

“Olympe de Gouges, born with an exalted imagination, confused her delusions with inspiration from nature. She began by saying nonsense and ended up adopting the project of the traitors who want to divide France: she wanted to be a statesman and apparently the law punished this conspirator for having forgotten her own virtues. of your sex.”

That same day, the president of the Paris Commune, Pierre-Gaspard Chaumette (one of the architects of the Terror period), used de Gouges as an example to warn “unnatural” women who wanted to “go to public places, to galleries to hear speeches or to the senate bar”.

“Remember this masculine woman, the shameless Olympe de Gouges who abandoned all domestic care to become involved in the Republic. […] This abandonment of the virtues of her sex led her to the guillotine.”

For Amanda Foreman, “it is a terrible irony that one of the most eloquent women revolutionaries of the 18th century was executed in the Place de la Concorde. [em Paris]accused of betraying the revolution, and the question is why.”

“I believe it’s because, as a woman, she entered the political sphere and used the supposedly masculine tools of reason, creativity and logic to advance a feminist agenda,” says the historian.

The reaction

The execution of Olympe de Gouges marked the beginning of a political backlash against women.

In 1795, women were prohibited from entering the National Assembly. They were forced to stay at home and refrain from expressing their own opinions.

When Napoleon became Emperor, he instituted the Napoleonic Code, which granted fathers and husbands supreme power over their daughters and wives. As a result, in 1804, women were as or more powerless than those who preceded those who marched on Versailles in 1789.

For French women, the Napoleonic Code was the longest-lasting legacy of the revolution, as it regulated their lives until the mid-20th century. work without the permission of their husbands.

“But the battles of the French Revolution were not irrelevant,” Foreman points out. “Women like Olympe de Gauges lit the flames of modern feminism — and once they were lit, they never went out.”

His legacy began to be rediscovered in the 20th century, after almost two centuries of oblivion. Her Declaration of the Rights of Women and Citizens found its place—and ultimately, its time—among the foundational texts of female emancipation.

Today, according to the writer and historian Catherine Marand-Fouquet, Olympe de Gouges “is recognized throughout the world as a shining example in the defense of human rights.”

