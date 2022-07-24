Why Bolsonaro chose Maracanãzinho to launch ticket

Rio de Janeiro is the president’s stronghold and decisive electoral college in the election; dispute is tangled up in the state, polls say



Just like when he was a federal deputy for the PSL in 2018, the now president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will launch his candidacy for the presidency in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the stronghold where he built his political career. This time, however, with more pomp and circumstance. The Sul-América Convention Center, in the central region of the city, gave way to the famous Maracanãzinho, stage for sports competitions and great shows.

The area and capacity of the 2 locations demonstrate that Bolsonaro’s campaign grew, received more investment and became more professional. The main hall in South America, in 2018, had 2,400 m² and capacity for up to 3,000 people. The gymnasium, now chosen for the launch of the campaign in 2022, has a total occupancy area of ​​approximately 23,000 m² and the capacity to receive up to 13,613 guests.

Maracanãzinho received idols of all musical genres on its court. From Milton Nascimento to the Jackson Five. Rita Lee, Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Gil, Legião Urbana, among others, performed at the venue. To host the 2007 Pan American Games, the gymnasium was renovated and now has air conditioning. It also now has a new sound system, retreaded seats and a physical structure equipped for events.

The expectation of Bolsonaro’s campaign is to fill the internal area with up to 10,000 people. Guest access should have been validated by the online platform Sympla, however, information circulated about opponents wanting to boycott the convention.

Groups would be mobilizing and confirming their presence on the site, without intending to go. The idea was to prevent Bolsonaristas from being able to withdraw tickets in order to “drain out” the release. The inspiration would be an anti-Donald Trump movement, held in 2020 in the United States.

After what he classified as “attacks”, the Liberal Party reported on Wednesday (July 20) that it had canceled just over 40,000 registrations for the party convention. Hours later, the acronym announced the release of entry for the public without tickets until it reaches maximum capacity.

O Power 360 found that the place should be divided like this:

T stage – Bolsonaro will walk on the catwalk in the middle of the public;

two VIP areas – one for elected officials and one for candidates supported by the president, on the court;

press area – will be on the court;

area reserved for supporters’ caravans – will be in the stands.

city ​​choice

Before deciding on Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the PL summit considered São Paulo (SP) and Brasília (DF) as possible cities for the launch of the ticket formed by Bolsonaro and General Walter Braga Netto.

Brasília would be the most pragmatic place, given the experience in hosting political events and the already specialized security around the Chief Executive. It would not, however, add to political strategy. Recent surveys show that Bolsonaro leads in voting intentions in the federal capital. In addition, the Federal District has just under 2 million voters.

São Paulo is the largest electoral college in the country and must have a competitive candidate on the Bolsonarista ticket: the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). In polls of voting intentions, Bolsonaro has reacted in recent days and is already leaning against former president Lula. However, it was the intention of the HQ to have the state capital as the venue for the convention.

The city, however, was discarded. The reason: no viable place was found that would house the expected 10,000 people. Here is the evolution of Lula and Bolsonaro in São Paulo, according to polls compiled by the Agregador de Pesquisas do Pesquisas Power 360.

For a series of factors, Rio de Janeiro was then chosen as the stage for the launch of Bolsonaro’s candidacy: it is the president’s electoral stronghold, it was the venue for the event in 2018, a viable gymnasium was found for the event and, more than anything, Furthermore, the State is key in the dispute for votes.