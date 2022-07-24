Why is Luiza Trajano ‘begging’ to buy from Magalu?

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Why is Luiza Trajano ‘begging’ to buy from Magalu? 3 Views

Earlier this week, a video of Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, went viral on the internet, announcing that the retailer will start offering pre-approved credit on purchases in the stores. However, the discussion took a different turn.

Read more: PagBank has 73 vacancies open; registration until today

What really caught the public’s attention ended up being the executive’s appeal for people to go to the company’s stores to make purchases, taking advantage of the new form of payment.

“Reminds me of the delicious ‘carnezinho’, in installments that you can pay and you’ll still get a discount on interest. We are waiting for you. Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please. I’m sure you will. We believe in you”, said Luiza Trajano during the video.

But, after all: what is the reason for the appeal made by the businesswoman?

When analyzing the history of Magazine Luiza stores, many people were not able to understand the reason for Trajano’s appeal during the pre-approved credit announcement in the booklet. Just last year, the sum of all sales made by the company online and offline reached R$ 56 billion.

The fact is that the economic situation of the current market is not the best and, therefore, the reason for the request of the owner of Magalu involves the complicated moment faced by the network.

Fall in Magalu shares

The high interest rate, for example, which makes borrowing more expensive, associated with rising inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of Brazilians, are some of the points that led to the retailer’s moment of difficulty.

In 2020, when consumption was stimulated by the Selic rate, Magazine Luiza’s shares were traded at more than R$100. 15, a devaluation of 87%.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Quina 5904: BH bet earns more than BRL 2 million

Quina: BH gambler will earn more than BRL 2 million (photo: Reproduction/Box) A bet from …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved