Why is Luiza Trajano ‘begging’ to buy from Magalu?

Earlier this week, a video of Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, went viral on the internet, announcing that the retailer will start offering pre-approved credit on purchases in the stores. However, the discussion took a different turn.

Read more: PagBank has 73 vacancies open; registration until today

What really caught the public’s attention ended up being the executive’s appeal for people to go to the company’s stores to make purchases, taking advantage of the new form of payment.

“Reminds me of the delicious ‘carnezinho’, in installments that you can pay and you’ll still get a discount on interest. We are waiting for you. Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please. I’m sure you will. We believe in you”, said Luiza Trajano during the video.

But, after all: what is the reason for the appeal made by the businesswoman?

When analyzing the history of Magazine Luiza stores, many people were not able to understand the reason for Trajano’s appeal during the pre-approved credit announcement in the booklet. Just last year, the sum of all sales made by the company online and offline reached R$ 56 billion.

The fact is that the economic situation of the current market is not the best and, therefore, the reason for the request of the owner of Magalu involves the complicated moment faced by the network.

Fall in Magalu shares

The high interest rate, for example, which makes borrowing more expensive, associated with rising inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of Brazilians, are some of the points that led to the retailer’s moment of difficulty.

In 2020, when consumption was stimulated by the Selic rate, Magazine Luiza’s shares were traded at more than R$100. 15, a devaluation of 87%.