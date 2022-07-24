Why you shouldn’t decline the invitation to have a beer

There is a saying that goes like this: “the difference between poison and medicine is in the amount”. This works very well when we think about drinking beer. Check out some good reasons not to deny a few sips with friends.

Check out the good reasons to go out for a beer with friends

Attention: the act of drinking beer should only be done by people who are over 18 years of age and in moderation. Excessive consumption of alcohol can cause irreparable damage to a person’s physical and mental health. Also, if you’re going to drink, don’t drive.

1 – Drinking beer helps reduce stress

After a few sips of beer, anyone feels more relaxed because of the effect of alcohol on the body. However, this circumstance does not serve to circumvent problems and evade their responsibilities. The goal here is just to have a relaxing time in your week.

2 – Helps to expel kidney stones

Beer is a drink with high diuretic power, as it inhibits the action of substances that control urine. That’s why you go to the bathroom often every time you drink beer. This helps eliminate kidney stones.

3 – There are anti-inflammatory properties

The hops that are present in beer have anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. Although more than 90% of the drink is made up of water, hops are there and offer protective actions for your body.

4 – Reduces coronary problems

Recent research shows that people who drink small amounts of beer over the course of a few months are less likely to have a heart attack than others. Too much alcohol, on the other hand, has the opposite effect.

5 – Decreases risk of cancer

Beer has powerful antioxidants that help fight cancer. This can only be observed in small amounts of the drink, as excess can also have the opposite effect.

Remember that a moderate amount of beer is about 3-6 cans a week. This amount can vary from person to person, according to science. Be careful not to overdo it.