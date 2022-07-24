Wife dies after feeling sick at the wake of former Corinthians player in SP – 07/23/2022

Former player Ademir José Gonçalves died on the night of this Friday (22), in the city of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in São Paulo. He was 75 years old and suffered a sudden illness, according to family members. Defender, he was part of the squad of Corinthians champions São Paulo in 1977. It is one of the most important achievements in the club’s history as it ended a 23-year fast in line.

This Saturday (23), Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, Ademir’s wife, also died at the age of 66. “My beloved aunt Bete couldn’t bear life on earth without her Ademir. Her heart broke without her love,” Fernanda Bagnoli Araujo, Elisabete and Ademir’s niece, wrote on Instagram. The widow of the former Corinthians player felt sick during her husband’s wake at the Municipal Velório Berto Lira, was rescued and could not resist. This happened 12h20min after Ademir’s death.

Ademir and Elisabete leave their children Gustavo and Bruno and grandchildren.

Ademir José Gonçalves defended Corinthians between 1972 and 1978, with a period of loan to Guarani during the bond. There were 218 matches, shows the “Almanaque do Timão”, which place him as the 81st player who played the most for the club.

He was São Paulo champion in 1977 as a defender partner of Moisés, who died in 2008. In addition to the pair of defenders, Ruço is the other of the 11 holders at the end of the line who have died. Zé Eduardo, a starting defender throughout the campaign, but outside the final, died in 2017. Goalkeeper Jairo died in 2019.

Ademir also defended XV de Piracicaba, Pinheiros-PR, São José-SP and União Barbarense. He was once secretary of sports for Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and lately worked as a sports commentator for radio Luzes da Ribalta AM, also in the city, where he was called by the nickname “Captain”.

Ademir Gonçalves and Elisabete Gonçalves in a record posted by Fernanda Bagnoli Araujo Image: Playback/Instagram