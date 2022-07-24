Wife of ex-Corinthian player dies after husband’s wake

Former player of Corinthians in the 1970s, Ademir Gonçalves died last Friday at the age of 75. After the wake of the former defender this Saturday, his wife, Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, also passed away. On social media, the couple’s niece, Fernanda Bagnoli, released the statement.

– With hearts bursting with sadness as well as gratitude and love for everything we share, we communicate that our captain Ademir Gonçalves returns to spiritual life. This fantastic human being has made us bigger and better every day of our lives. We will honor the privilege of having had him with us, chasing joy despite the crying that insists today – wrote Fernanda last Friday.

– My words were stolen. My beloved aunt Bete couldn’t bear life on earth without her Ademir. Her heart broke without her love. She, too, now returns to her spiritual homeland. It was the reunion of her eternal love, which was also her life. Brothers in affection and faith, I believe that slowly we will overcome such a difficult farewell – communicated the niece this Saturday morning.

With more than 200 matches for Corinthians, Ademir was champion of São Paulo for the team in 1977 and ended the club’s 23-year fast in the tournament. The former defender also had spells in Guarani, Oriente Petrolero, São José-SP, XV de Piracicaba, Pinheiros-PR and União Barbarense. The couple left their children Gustavo and Bruno, and grandchildren.