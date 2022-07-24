Wife of ex-Corinthians dies after getting sick at her husband’s wake

A fatality marked the world of football this Saturday (23). Elisabete Gonçalves, wife of former Corinthians defender Ademir Gonçalves, died after feeling sick at her husband’s wake, who died this Friday (22) in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in the interior of São Paulo.

“Words were stolen from me. My beloved aunt Bete could not bear life on earth without her Ademir. Her heart broke without her love. She also returns, now, to her spiritual homeland. It was to meet her eternal love, which it was also his life. Brothered in affection and faith, I believe that slowly we will overcome such a difficult farewell”, wrote a niece of the couple on Instagram.

Ademir Gonçalves was 75 years old and suffered a sudden illness. Elisabete, on the other hand, was younger and 66. There is no information about the time of marriage of the two.

The former defender was part of the champion squad of Paulistão in 1977 by Corinthians, one of the most remarkable titles in the club’s history. Timão was fasting for 23 years at the time, when he beat Ponte Preta 1-0, in Morumbi. Ademir was the team’s starter at the time.

Ademir played 218 matches for Corinthians and also played for smaller teams in São Paulo, such as XV de Piracicaba, São José and União Barbarense. He worked as a commentator for radio Luzes da Ribalta, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.

