Wife of former Corinthians player dies after feeling sick at her husband’s wake in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste | Piracicaba and Region

Former player of XV de Piracicaba (SP) and Corinthians, Ademir José Gonçalves, died at the age of 75 on Friday night (22) in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP). According to the municipal government, his wife, Elisabeth Bagnoli Gonçalves, fell ill during the wake and died after being taken to the municipal hospital.

According to the city hall, Ademir Gonçalves was Municipal Secretary of Sports of Santa Bárbara during the administration of former mayor José Maria de Araújo Junior. As an athlete, he played for Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and also played for União Agrícola Barbarense, XV de Piracicaba and Guarani de Campinas (SP).

The prefecture did not disclose the cause of death of the former player. According to the municipal administration, Elisabeth felt sick during her husband’s wake and was rescued to the city hospital, but couldn’t resist after having a heart attack. She died in the early hours of Saturday (23).

According to the advice of XV de Piracicaba, during his time at Corinthians as a defender, Ademir was champion of São Paulo in 1977, on top of Ponte Preta in Campinas. At the time, it was 23 years since Corinthians won a title.

2 of 2 Former player Ademir José Gonçalves during his time at XV de Piracicaba — Photo: Collection XV Former player Ademir José Gonçalves during his time at XV de Piracicaba — Photo: Collection XV

In sports, Ademir began his career in the youth teams of União Barbarense. He was champion of the 1967 Intermediate Division, which today would be the Paulista A3 Series. He passed through XV de Piracicaba and was transferred to Corinthians, where he was a starter in the São Paulo title campaign in 1977. After passing through Guarani, he ended his career at União Barbarense in 1984.

The Municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste issued a note expressing deep regret for the death of Ademir Gonçalves, and informed that his body was veiled at the Berto Lira Municipal Velório and the burial took place in the early afternoon of this Saturday, at Campo da Ressurreição Cemetery ( Central). There is no information about Elisabeth’s burial.