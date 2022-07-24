Wife of former Corinthians player goes to husband’s wake, gets sick and dies – Rádio Itatiaia

São Paulo champion for Corinthians in 1977 and idol of several clubs, former defender Ademir Gonçalves died at the age of 75 on Friday night, in the city of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP), due to cardiac arrest. Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, the former player’s widow, suffered a malaise during the wake and died a day after her husband.

The couple’s death within less than 24 hours increased the commotion of family, friends and former partners.

Born in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP) on November 19, 1946, Ademir José Gonçalves began to stand out in União Barbarense and soon reached the XV de Piracicaba. His success in the XV drew the attention of Corinthians, who signed him in 1973. In 1974, he teamed up with the three-time world champion Brito, in the final of the Campeonato Paulista, won by Palmeiras. Before, in the Brazilian Championship, Ademir Gonçalves was loaned to Guarani, forming a partnership in the defense with Amaral, who played in the World Cup in Argentina, in 1978.

But it was in 1977 that Ademir entered Corinthians history by winning the legendary title of the Paulista Championship, in the final against Ponte Preta. The club ended a 23-season drought without a title.

Ademir Gonçalves defended Corinthians until mid-1978 and, after a brief spell at Pinheiros (currently Paraná Clube), he arrived at São José, where he also marked an era and was the great leader of the Vale do Paraíba team in accessing the São Paulo first division in 1980.

At the end of his career, he still made some appearances for União Barbarense until he ended his career and continued to reside in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, where he worked as a merchant and also in the press, acting as a sports commentator.