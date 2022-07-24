“will treat me with more affection”

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will arouse the fury of Dodi (Murilo Benicio) after try to kill him. Angry, the villain will turn the tables on the villain, appear in the viper’s room and show that he recorded a video of her killing Salvatore (Walmor Chagas). “A little present”he will say ironically.

In scenes yet to come, Flora will decide to kill Dodi in an explosion. He’ll save himself, but he won’t be cheap. In order to frighten the accomplice, he will appear in Flora’s office – who by this time will already be working in the company of Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) – and will confront it.

“I just came here to bring you a little present”, Dodi will say with an envelope in her hands. Flora, in turn, will be surprised: “A little present?”. Then she will open the envelope and ask what the DVD is about. “It’s a movie starring you and me. And I’m sure when you see this movie, you’ll treat me with more affection.” he’ll shoot him, and then he’ll go away.

Alone in the room, Flora will put the DVD in her notebook and will be in disbelief when watching a video in which she appears killing Salvatore. She will then conclude that her partner has secretly recorded her in order to blackmail her. To make matters worse, at that moment, Gonçalo will knock on the door of the room asking to enter, which will make the viper despair and hide the disk.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.