Willian says Corinthians is in a position to win Atltico-MG and talks about injury recovery

This Sunday, Corinthians faces Atlético Mineiro, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is decisive for the future of Timão in the national competition. The two clubs have the same score, but the club from Itaquera is at the top of the table due to the number of victories. William talked about the confrontation.

“Hard game. Campeonato Brasileiro has no easy game, Atlético Mineiro is a qualified team, a team that has a lot of quality, very strong playing at home. But we are Corinthians, whenever we play we go in search of victory, respecting the opponent, who has a lot of quality, but we know our potential and we are going to try to win a great victory”, said the player in an interview with SCCP Bulletin.

Corinthians is currently in second place in the Brasileirão with 32 points and Atlético Mineiro is in third, with the same score. Palmeiras leads the tournament with 36 points on the leaderboard.

Willian was out of action in several matches due to a shoulder injury, still in the first leg against Boca Juniors for Libertadores, at Neo Química Arena. The shirt 10 returned last Wednesday, in the 3-1 victory against Coritiba, at the alvinegro stadium. The player talked about his recovery.

“Feeling better, better every day. Of course the shoulder isn’t 100%, but every day, every week I’m feeling better. I’m doing all the strengthening and treatment work so that I can be 100% as fast as possible.”

