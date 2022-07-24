With a great goal from Jesus and an assist from Martinelli, Arsenal thrashes Chelsea in a classic and remains packed in the pre-season

Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-0 in Orlando, United States, and won the symbolic title of the Florida Cup

On Saturday night (23), Arsenal and Chelsea faced each other for Florida Cup, at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, United States. with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Odeegard, Saka and Lokonga the London classic, valid as a friendly pre-season for the teams, was won by the gunners by 4 to 0.

Thus, with the victory, the team coached by Mikel Arteta won the symbolic title of the competition. In addition, the club ends its preparation on North American soil with 100% of use. There were three games and three victories – 2 to 0 over Everton3 to 1 over the Orlando City and 4 to 0 over rival Chelsea. In turn, the Blueswho were also undefeated, ended their stint in North America with a win, a draw and a loss.

Now, the teams focus on the last warm-up friendly before the start of the Premier League – scheduled for the first week of August, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Arsenal receive the sevilleat Emirates Stadium, at 8:30 am (Brasília time) next Saturday (30), by Emirates Cup. On the other hand, Chelsea goes to Italy to face the Udinese on Friday (29), from 4 pm, at the Friuli Stadium.

The game

Arsenal were better at the start of the first half. I had arrived with Saka, at five minutes, but mendy made a good save. Ten minutes later, Xhaka took advantage of Chalobah’s mistake at the end of the game and found Gabriel Jesus, first. The Brazilian invaded the area and covered the Senegalese goalkeeper on the way out of the goal, scoring a beautiful goal to open the scoring.

The superiority of gunners remained and, at 35 minutes, extended the lead on the scoreboard. After another mistake by Chelsea’s defense, Gabriel Martinelli recovered on the left and passed to Odegaard, who played low on Mendy’s exit and made it 2-0.

In the final minutes, 48Chelsea arrived in danger for the first time. Mason Mount received on the right and took a risk from the edge of the area, but the ball exploded on the right post of Ramsdale.

On the return of the break, Arsenal needed only 20 minutes to make the third. After Mendy’s save in Gabriel Martinelli’s kick, the Swiss Xhaka hatted Marcos Alonso and finished with force, forcing the Chelsea archer to palm once more. On the new rebound, Saka just pushed to widen.

From there, the coaches decided to change the teams a lot. Despite the substitutions lowering the temperature of the game, there was still time for Arsenal to make one more and turn the victory into a rout. In the last move of the game, Cédric crossed to the young Lokonga, who appeared alone and headed for the fourth of the gunners.