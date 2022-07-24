With a youngster between 11 and possible debut as a starter, Abel closes Palmeiras lineup to receive Inter

Verdão concludes preparation for this Sunday’s duel (24), at 4 pm, which ends the first round of the Brazilian Championship; team wants to maintain or increase the lead in the lead

Abel Ferreira should take Palmeiras to the field with a young man in defense and doubt in command of attack
Palmeiras comes from a very positive round in the Brazilian championship. After beating América, 1-0, in Belo Horizonte, Verdão took the lead and kept the distance to direct opponents; what could be closer, Atlético-MG, still stumbled against Cuiabá, drawing 1-1.

As a result, the team coached by Abel Ferreira opened four points ahead of the table, now with 36 in all. And, to close the shift, Palmeiras is going after another victory, against a direct competitor, Internacional, who has six points less, at Allianz Parque, this Sunday (24), at 4 pm.

The duel should count on a Palmeiras with slight, but important changes, in relation to the usual team in the season. Again, Abel will not have left-back Joaquín Piquerez and, because of that, Vanderlan must start playing; Jorge did activities with the group, as informed by the GE, and may be at the bank.

In defense, there should also be a change in the back: Murilo should start alongside Gustavo Gómez, with Luan going to the bench. The last change can occur in the offensive sector, with Miguel Merentiel fighting for position with José López in command of the team’s attack. If that happens, ‘Flaco’ López could have his first game as a starter at Verdão.

As in previous rounds, Palmeiras continues with some absences: Rony and Jailson are in the final stages of recovery from their respective injuries, while Piquerez and Rafael Navarro are completing the transition process, and should not take long to return.

With that, the likely lineup of Palmeiras for the Internacional game should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan; Danilo and Zé Rafael; Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Merentiel or José Lopez.

