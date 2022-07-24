With Vidal, Flamengo discloses list of related to face Avai – 07/23/2022

Flamengo announced in the early afternoon of this Saturday (23), those related to face Avaí, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship. For the duel against Leão, coach Dorival Júnior will not be able to count on four players from the squad, among them Thiago Maia, who received the third yellow card and is suspended. On the other hand, Vidal, recently signed, is on the list and could make his debut for Rubro-Negro.

In addition to Thiago Maia, Rodrigo Caio, Diego Alves and Bruno Henrique remain absent and with no forecast of returning to the pitch. The defender is recovering from a meniscus problem and has not played since the match against Corinthians, on the 10th. The goalkeeper, in turn, has recently recovered from pubalgia and is not available. Bruno, on the other hand, suffered a multi-ligament knee injury and is missing until the end of the season.

The novelty is the presence of Arturo Vidal in the delegation that leaves for Florianópolis this Saturday afternoon. With a week of activities since he arrived at Ninho do Urubu, the Chilean was listed for the first time and is looking forward to making his debut for the Rio de Janeiro team. The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to use Vidal during the second to, little by little, give minutes behind the wheel.

Despite having listed the best available, coach Dorival Júnior should use a mixed team against Avaí. This past Friday’s training session had the offensive quartet maintained and the defense line changed from the last game. With that, the team from Rio de Janeiro should start the game with the following lineup: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.