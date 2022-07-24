Without mincing words, Luciana Gimenez talks about open relationship

The presenter, Luciana Gimenez, took advantage of the sunny day this Friday (22) to enjoy a beach and chat with her followers. At the time, she opened a question box on her Instagram and right away she already received a question about her relationship with the financial advisor, Renato Breia.

An internet user asked if they had an open relationship and, right away, Luciana said she wouldn’t have the head to deal with an open relationship because she was ‘jealous’.

“This open dating business I don’t think would work very well with me, no. I’m jealous,” said the presenter.

Also, she was asked if it bothered her to see her boyfriend going out alone. And bluntly, she was direct: “Do I bother? It’s not a very comfortable thing, but I go out too. So people have the right to go out with friends. How are you going to tell the person who’s staying at home? Can’t, right?

Columnist claims disagreement between Luciana Gimenez and Tatá Werneck

According to Uol columnist Lucas Pasin, presenter Luciana Gimenez and Tatá Werneck had a disagreement. According to information, the presenter of ‘Lady Night’ did not like a joke from the presenter of RedeTv!.

During the recording, Luciana would have had the flu on the day and would have pretended, a few coughs near Tatá, who didn’t like the joke. According to the columnist, after the program ended, Tatá complained to the production and asked the presenter to perform a new Covid-19 test, for the second time.

