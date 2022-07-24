Without vice, PT confirms Haddad as candidate for government of São Paulo

Without a name for a running mate and amid a standoff between allies, the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) was confirmed as the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, in an event at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo on the morning of this Saturday, 22.

During the event, the coalition of the federation of PT, PC do B and PV with the PSB was also approved. The latter party nominated former governor Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate. The convention, however, ended without defining a name for France’s alternate to the Senate and a deputy for Haddad. According to co-religionists present at the event, the former mayor must define the name of a deputy by the 30th.







Photo: Poder360

Haddad’s dream was to have the former minister Marina Silva (Network) as its running mate. The PT continues to meet with representatives of the Network and with Marina to address the issue, but there are, around Haddad, allies who say they have thrown in the towel, and who would be surprised if Marina changed her mind.

The name of the former minister is seen as a great bet by the Network to the Chamber, with the potential to be a vote-puller to increase the party’s participation in the Legislative. Marina declared her support for Haddad at an event alongside the former mayor, when she launched her candidacy for deputy – a gesture that she did not even show to the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in a face-to-face event, despite having made it clear that he would support him in an eventual second round against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Another name mentioned by PT members, especially after the resignation of the former governor Márcio França (PSB) of rivaling Haddad to run for the Senate, is that of the former mayor of Campinas Jonas Donizette (PSB). Former president of the National Front of Mayors, he is seen as a good name, who would even contribute to Haddad’s political articulation.

The PT is also going through a conflict with the PSOL, which has been demanding more space on Haddad’s ticket since he withdrew the candidacy of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) to Palácio dos Bandeirantes — he will run for the Chamber in 2022. Despite demands from the allied party, PT members want a name that represents a greater nod to the center.

All these conversations will continue, even after the PT convention. “It’s not yet mature enough to choose the vice president and the conversations are all taking place. Understanding is taking place, both with PSOL, Rede and PSB”, says state deputy Emídio de Souza (PT), one of the coordinators of Haddad’s campaign.

“It’s not sure if it’s defined tomorrow, the convention can end without a vice definition and this is not the first time it has happened, it has already happened”, minimizes federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT), who has defended that the PT also considers a woman or great leadership from within.

Senate alternate vacancy is deadlocked

Another reason for the impasse between PT, PT and Psolists revolves around Márcio França’s alternate seat for the Senate. In the last month, as shown in the Estadão column, businessman José Seripieri Filho, Junior, joined the PSB. Your name is one of those listed for the vacancy.

Seripieri is close to Lula, and he even attended pre-campaign events alongside the PT, such as the collectors’ Christmas in December last year. He was one of the guests at the former president’s wedding. He would assume the post in the Senate, for example, if France is appointed Lula’s minister, a vacancy sought by the former governor.

The problem is that PT members have also negotiated this vacancy to put a lid on the relationship with the PSOL. If it doesn’t have space on the ticket, or on the substitute, the party threatens to launch its own candidacy for the Senate.