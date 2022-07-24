Woman is burned and killed by autistic son’s noise

The case of a woman who was set on fire – still alive – by her neighbors, in a public square, is moving and generating a huge uproar on social media.

Luz Raquel Padilla was 35 years old and living with her autistic son in an apartment in Mexico when she began to receive death threats.

The reason? The 11-year-old boy made some noises because, in addition to having autism spectrum disorder, he also suffers from epileptic seizures, nearby residents.

In May, the Mexican woman posted on Twitter some graffiti she received in the building where she lived, with threats in a hostile content, swearing her to death.

In the publication, she explained that she was fearing for her life and she was not wrong. “How long will I have to live in fear,” she said.

Exactly two months after publication, last Sunday (16), neighbor Sergio Ismael Quintero and four other people joined against her.

The group threw alcohol on Luz Raquel’s body and set the woman on fire, in the open, in the Public Park. She had 90% of her body burned and couldn’t resist the injuries.

The identified man has criminal records for threats, injuries and crimes against dignity. The other four people have not yet been revealed by authorities.

As for the orphaned child, he had to be handed over to family members and is still under the care of his aunt and grandmother.