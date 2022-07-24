workers will receive ‘big money’ later this month

If you are a worker with a formal contract, know that the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will pay up to two benefits this month! We are talking about the birthday loot and the extraordinary. Both resources will be paid by Caixa Econômica Federal in the coming weeks.

Brazilians who were born in July and who chose modality of the birthday withdrawal to receive the money will be able to withdraw this month. According to data provided by Caixa, the worker will also have access to the extraordinary FGTS.

If you are interested and want to know if you will be entitled to the withdrawal, continue reading, as we will give you other relevant information about these benefits.

Who is entitled to the birthday loot?

Brazilians who have opted for the birthday-withdrawal method, which can be activated in the FGTS app that is available for iOS and Android, can withdraw from any account in the fund – whether active or inactive at the moment – ​​as long as they are in the month of the birthday.

Remember that this modality is a worker’s choice, that is, it is optional.

The cashout beneficiary needs to keep an eye on a few rules, however. One of them is that if there is a dismissal without just cause, the worker may lose the right to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS. In this way, it will only be possible to withdraw the 40% stipulated as a termination fine.

For those who have a birthday in that month and requested the service, September 30, 2022 is the deadline to withdraw payment.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the payment amount may changes according to the applied rate, which can vary between 50% and 5% of the total of all accounts of the fund in question. What we can say is that the payment decreases according to the amount of the FGTS balance.

See below for a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a withdrawal:

Access the FGTS application on your cell phone;

On the main screen, choose the option “Opt for the birthday withdrawal”;

Then select the option “I have read and accept the terms and conditions”

Click on “Anniversary Withdrawal”;

Choose one of these two options: “Credit in Cash account” or “Bank transfer”;

Enter your bank account details, check and confirm;

Choose – between 1 and 10 – the best day to withdraw;

Click “Continue”.

And so the request will be made.

Who can request the extraordinary loot?

The extraordinary FGTS withdrawal calendar ended last month, but Brazilians who have not yet withdrawn the amount have until December to get their hands on the money.

But you have to pay attention to something: because of the closing of the calendar, now it is necessary for the citizen to enter the FGTS application and make the request for the extraordinary withdrawal. Then just wait for the date, as the amount will automatically fall into the Caixa Tem account. Keep an eye on the right day for the release of the money.

The amount released for withdrawal is maximum thousand reais. If the worker has an amount lower than this in his fund account, he will receive only the available amount.

Here’s how to request the extraordinary withdrawal:

If your money has not been automatically deposited or you have forgotten to withdraw on the correct day, follow these instructions to access your benefit:

Access the FGTS application;

Look for the option “Extraordinary Withdrawal”;

Once this is done, confirm or fill in the missing information;

Click on “Request Withdrawal”.

Simple, right? The request will already be made. Payment will be made shortly.