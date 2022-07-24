Worst GPS in the world puts your car in the hands of bandits and even your life at risk – 07/24/2022

GPS navigation systems are more accurate than ever. The technology powers smartphone apps, multimedia and works for almost any type of transport. However, all that trust was broken by a Chinese browser, locator and blocker, according to a report by the website Gizmodo. The worst: the little device is openly sold in Brazil.

Called the MiCODUS MV720, the device is manufactured by the Chinese company of the same name. Six software vulnerabilities were found, all of which can put drivers and passengers at risk if misused. The biggest problem is the fact that all MiCODUS use a general password that can be cracked and thus allow a hacker to login to the company’s remote server.

The criminal can send new commands to the GPS via SMS, as well as collect location and route data, disarm the alarm and cut off the engine’s fuel while the car is in motion, which can result in a serious accident.

The big problem for Brazilians is that the equipment is sold in Brazil on sites like Mercado Livre and Americanas. Prices range from R$160 to R$200, but you can find the device on AliExpress for much less.

The flaws were discovered by the digital security firm BitSight in conjunction with the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) agency.

Also according to Gizmodo, MiCODUS has not yet released any security updates. BitSight claims that the installed programs base reaches 1.5 million and involves 420,000 consumers. The US security company also says that the browser is most used in Mexico, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

According to the report published by BitSight, a hacker could cut the fuel of an entire fleet of commercial or emergency vehicles. It is also possible to monitor the path and stop the vehicle in dangerous places. A bad way.