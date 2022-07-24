‘You don’t know where you are. Who is your manager?’

Right-back of the Brazilian team was announced as a new reinforcement for Pumas, from Mexico, last Friday (22)

Daniel Alvesright side of the Brazilian Teambecame the new reinforcement of the Cougars, from Mexico, last Friday (22). The contract between the parties lasts for one season.

Despite causing great commotion on social media and excitement on the part of Mexican fans, not everyone thought Dani Alves’ trip to Mexico was a good idea.

Álvaro Morales, commentator for ESPN Mexico, detonated Daniel Alves’ trip to Pumas. In the journalist’s opinion, the Brazilian shows he is not aware of the current situation of the team and also of the place where he will need to act, since it has high temperature and worrying levels of pollution.

Furthermore, Álvaro said that Daniel Alves is ’70 years old’, implying that the Brazilian is too old to help any team in world football, especially a ‘very bad team’ like Pumas.

“Oh, the Cougars. Dani Alves, seriously? Figure and legend. But he is almost 70 years old. Seriously? To the cancerous sun of Cidade Universitaria, where there are still two games to go at a height of 2,240 meters above sea level. I have no doubts”.

“I don’t doubt the legend that Dani Alves is, of what he won, but at almost 70 years old, what will he contribute to a team as bad as Pumas, who went three-nil? They were leading León 3-0 and lost a three-nil lead. Who would think? Only the Cougars.”

“The only team that allowed MLS to go to the Club World Cup. Also, the only team in Liga MX that allowed two leagues besides ours to go to the Club World Cup.”

“Bravo, Dani Alves, man, I want to see you at a height of 2240 meters above sea level, 29-35 degrees Celsius depending on the day, of course. And pollution. Dani, you don’t even know where you ended up. Who is your representative? Who brought you? Are you so f**ked up to come to the Pumas?”

Currently, Pumas occupies the 8th place in the Apertura and has five points in three matches. The reference to the World Cup is related to the final of the last Concacaf Champions League, in which Pumas were beaten by the Seattle Sounders, of Major League Soccer.