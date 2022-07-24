YouTube Premium: Bolsonaro’s ad makes users ‘sign’ plan

This Saturday (23), YouTube Premium was among the most talked about topics on Twitter after users complained about a political advertisement broadcast by the Liberal Party (PL) about President Jair Bolsonaro. Jokingly, some said that subscriptions to the paid plan would increase if politicians used the ads on the platform until the October 2 presidential election.

With more than 22,000 interactions on the social network (around 4:50 pm), users even cited ad blockers for browsers as an alternative to circumvent YouTube advertisements.

At these times premium youtube pays off A LOT https://t.co/LJb6LTD9oq — Oedipus (@EdipoK) July 23, 2022 i never thought about subscribing to youtube premium but now im thinking about it https://t.co/eBanQNgRpk — bella (@margotroebbie) July 23, 2022 Those times when a YouTube Premium subscription is worth every penny. God forbid I keep seeing any political ad from anyone (let’s be clear, I’ve voted 13 since 1996) https://t.co/7ADtyceOWw — Expedito Paz (@expeditopaz) July 23, 2022 how to earn YouTube Premium subscribers put Bolsonaro ads ?? — afonso feline (@affsmachado) July 23, 2022

According to Google Political Ads Transparency Report in Brazilthe PL broadcast today 15 different ads related to President Bolsonaro on YouTube. Totaling BRL 114 thousand in expensesthey were distributed in the 27 federative units of the country with values ​​distributed differently among the states.

In São Paulo, according to the Google panel, the party would have invested R$ 24,500. Rio de Janeiro (R$8,500), Rio Grande do Sul (R$8,000), Paraná (R$7,500) and Minas Gerais (R$6,500) are among the top five . Tocantins, Acre, Amapá and Roraima are the last on the list, all with R$ 500 spent (each) on advertising.

Google political ads report points out that the PL party aired 15 productions on YouTube this Saturday (23).

It is worth considering that Google points out that the dashboard is updated continuously and that “there may be a few hours delay” in the final spend amount.

The YouTube Premium subscription costs BRL 20.90 monthly, or BRL 188.90 annually. It allows videos to be displayed ad-free and in the background on mobile devices, as well as downloading content and accessing the YouTube Music streaming service. The service even has a seven-day free trial for new users.