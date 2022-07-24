Zezé Di Camargo’s wife is clicked with a transparent piece and almost shows her nipple

Graciele Lacerda, wife of Zezé Di Camargo, updated her Instagram feed and surprised her followers. She shared a series of clicks from a day of leisure and squandered all her beauty.

In the images, the famous appeared flaunting her good form amidst a natural setting, wearing a flashy summer piece. Without skimping on sensuality, the bikini of the cat had a daring transparency in the region of the breasts.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

“Saying goodbye to this beautiful place and getting ready with renewed energy to take care of our charity bazaar. Next week is a lot of work. Thank God 🙏🏼”, she wrote in the photo caption, where she still appears with a glass of champagne.

In the comments of the post, which gained more than 50,000 likes, the beauty received laudatory messages from fans. “Gra, woman, you have an impeccable body”, melted an admirer.

“May God enlighten your paths today and I always love you and Zezé”, said another. “People what a woman, what a body, beautiful!😍”, said a third. “You inspire us to be better every day”, declared another follower.

“When laziness hits, I remember your determination… And I run to the gym”, said another, among several comments from netizens.

reported problem

Owner of a body that draws attention, Graciele Lacerda confessed in a conversation with the entertain who has suffered a lot with self-esteem. According to the famous, she just managed to deal with this problem with coming of age.

“I think every woman has gone through a phase of not feeling very good, but if there’s something that knowledge and maturity brought me, it was self-acceptance. Look inside yourself first and not compare yourself to the world of social media where everyone’s body is beautiful and life is perfect. Everyone has a weakness and a difficulty.” “So knowing how to value myself, knowing how to identify my best… From the moment I started to focus on that, I started to love myself more, value my qualities and live well with my imperfections. When we feel good and safe, we seek to increasingly improve our health and quality of life”, she revealed.

Target of gossip about supposedly being supported by Zezé, the brunette assured that she was always an independent woman and focused on her goals.

“Empowerment came with time, as I conquered my space, carrying out my professional projects and having my personal achievements thanks to my work”, he declared.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.

Graduated in journalism from UNIME Salvador, he has worked in radio, newspapers and has worked with internet audiences since 2016. Currently, he has focused on audiovisual projects, pop culture and celebrities.