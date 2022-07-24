Zuleica is horrified to catch Marcelo and Guta kiss

The next chapters of wetland will be marked by the iconic arrival of zuleica (Aline Borges) and her children to the farm, an apparently simple occasion, but which symbolizes the imminence of a fatal war in the nine o’clock soap opera. But, before the new guest gets involved in some kind of mess with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), she will be surprised with a shocking scene: gutta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) kissing.

Horrified, Zuleica tries to process the information from the scene and thinks of a way not to freak out at the possibility that Guta and Marcelo will fight until the end for their romance. To make matters worse, the fear of Tenório’s second wife (Murilo Benício) is not even related to the supposed kinship between the young people, but to the fact that they are not really brothers.

Tenório will discover a great secret about Zuleica in the soap opera Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The land grabber doesn’t know, but Marcelo is the result of an unwanted pregnancy prior to the beginning of his romance with Zuleica. For all this time, she has hidden the important detail from everyone, and this will be the kick-off for the opening of the way between two hearts in love.

Until then, Zuleica and Tenório will suffer from their children’s increasingly evident intimacy, and the only way to avoid a tragic collision of thoughts is to expose the truth. For Aline Borges’ character, it will be difficult, but at some point she will have to tell Tenório her big secret. It remains to be seen how he will react.