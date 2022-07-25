2 new FGTS lots released soon; check payment dates and who receives

With the difficulties of the Brazilian job market and the financial crisis, many people are looking for their labor benefits in 2022. That’s why it’s important to stay tuned.

At the moment there are two new lots of the Guarantee Fund with payments available. Check out who receives and what the offers are!

Lots of the Guarantee Fund in 2022

First, it is important to remember that the new values ​​will already be available in the month of August.

Contrary to what many think, there are still FGTS lots in 2022 open to those who want to count on new values.

The good news is that there are different types of deposits. That is, they are different payment modalities being offered to millions of Brazilians.

Highlighted are two offers: the FGTS profit it’s the birthday loot. Of course, offers vary according to specific deadlines and rules.

FGTS birthday withdrawal in 2022

Now let’s get down to business: the first option at this point is the FGTS birthday withdrawal in 2022.

This is already considered a traditional modality because it can offer values ​​above R$ 3 thousand annually. However, it is important to remember that the value of the Birthday Guarantee Fund varies between 5% and 50% – depending on the amount available in the worker’s account.

Still, the payment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal It’s not mandatory. On the contrary, interested parties can join the modality through the app itself (for Android: https://www.caixa.gov.br/atendimento/aplicativos/fgts/Paginas/default.aspx) or the Guarantee Fund website.

That is, the FGTS anniversary payment dates take place, as the name implies, in the month in which the beneficiary was born. In other words, payments take place at the beginning of the month and interested parties can withdraw the amounts within two months at most.

FGTS profit 2022

Finally, another great news is about the payment of the FGTS profit In August.

Every year the Federal Government distributes the ‘extra’ amounts for the previous year. That’s why the 2021 profit will be distributed until the end of next month to the workers.

In 2022 the values ​​will be R$ 13.2 billion. All Brazilians with active and inactive accounts will receive the amounts once the fund’s Board of Trustees has approved the payments.

In short, who can receive the FGTS profit in 2022 are:

Workers who had an account balance on December 31, 2021;

Only those who have worked formally for at least one month – and therefore have an account with the Fund.

At FGTS profit payment dates have not yet been confirmed. However, by law, benefits must be paid by the end of August.

