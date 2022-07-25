36 Xbox exclusive games you should keep an eye on; between confirmed and rumors

The Xbox brand has been growing exponentially in recent years, and part of its success is due to Xbox Game Pass, the best video game subscription service that can be found on the market today. But like everything else in this life, Game Pass wouldn’t be what it is if all exclusive games and many others from external developers did not reach the different service catalogs on the same day of their release.

Although, in addition to the incredible Game Pass, the new Xbox Series X|S has broken sales records around the world, making it clear that the Series X is the best and most powerful console of the generation, in the company of its younger brother, the Series S that is selling like water in the desert. On the other hand, the purchase of several studios, such as Bethesda and Activision Blizzardare providing and will deliver a wide variety of Xbox and Xbox Game Pass exclusive games.

Xbox has had a great 20 years, but like any company, they’ve had bad times too, but they’ve always managed to pull themselves together, releasing Game Pass, xCloud, acquiring new studios, and growing Xbox Game Studios like never before with spectacular releases. The near future and something further away looks amazing, with games like starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, the new fable and many other surprises that we will discover with time. So for all of you who want to know more, here we leave you all the Xbox Game Studios exclusives that are in the works.

Already confirmed:

fable – Playground Games minecraft legends – Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive (2023) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory Project Mara – Ninja Theory The Outer Worlds 2 – Obsidian Entertainment avowed – Obsidian Entertainment grounded (definitive version) – Obsidian Entertainment (September 2022) Peniment – Obsidian Entertainment (November 2022) everwild – RARE Perfect Dark – The Initiative Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 (early 2023) State of Decay 3 – Undead Labs redfall – Arkane Austin (early 2023) starfield – Bethesda Game Studios (first half of 2023) The Elder Scrolls VI – Bethesda Game Studios Indiana Jones – Machine Games contraband – Avalanche Studios / Xbox Game Studios Publishing Ara: History Untold – Oxide Games / Xbox Game Studios Publishing Ghostwire Tokyo (Xbox version) – Tango Gameworks (probably March 2023) deathloop (Xbox version) – Tango Gameworks (probably September 2022) New Double Fine IP

Projects based on rumors or speculation:

Project Midnight – Compulsion Games: Third-person action in a dark and fantastic world. Project Velvet – Compulsion Games Project Indus – Oxide Games/Publishing: Turn-based strategy similar to Civilization and features city-building mechanics, resource management, diplomacy, espionage, wars and more. Project Cobalt – inXile Entertainment: Steampunk-style FPS RPG, inspired by the Industrial Revolution. Project Dragon – IO Interactive/Xbox Game Studios Publishing: Destiny-style third-person in a world of dragons. Banjo Kazooie gears 6 – The Coalition Forza Horizon 6 – Playground Games New IP from The Coalition New Age of Empires – World’s Edge: MOBA style, League of Legends. DOOM 3 – id Software Gears of Wars Marcus Fenix ​​Collection – The Coalition New Wolfenstein – Machine Games Project Shaolin – Brass Lion Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios Publishing Project Belfry – Stoic Studio/Xbox Game Studios Publishing: Horror game.

Note, as Activision Blizzard has not yet joined Xbox Game Studios, we decided to leave the two publishers off this list. We remind you that Blizzard, for example, has confirmed a new IP and that it may be exclusive to Xbox. However, games like Diablo, Call of Duty or Overwatch will apparently continue to be multi, but that doesn’t prevent them from having exclusive advantages for Xbox in the future – we’ll have to keep an eye on that.