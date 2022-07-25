3rd batch of Income Tax refund will be corrected according to Selic

The 3rd batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund, which will be paid on July 29, will be adjusted by 2.02% based on the Selic rate. Know more.

The 3rd batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund will have a correction of 2.02% based on the Selic, which is the basic interest rate of the economy. Today, the Selic is at 13.25% per year. Therefore, those who receive the refund on July 29th will have higher earnings. The 2nd batch, which was paid on June 20, was corrected by 1%.

Last Friday (22), the Federal Revenue released the consultation of the third batch of the refund. The transfer will be made to the account informed by the taxpayer in the declaration.

3rd batch

In this way, about 5.2 million Brazilians will receive the transfers of the 3rd batch of the refund, which corresponds to an amount of R$ 6.3 billion paid. 285.3 million are destined for taxpayers with legal priority, namely:

9,400 elderly people over 80 years old;

62.9 thousand taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

6,300 with some physical or mental disability or serious illness; and

29,500 citizens who have the biggest source of income in teaching.

In addition, 5.1 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by May 3 will be covered.

How to check the refund?

To check whether the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Inform the CPF and date of birth;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

How to know if you’ve fallen into the fine mesh?

To find out if your statement has fallen into the loop, the taxpayer must take the following steps:

Access the e-CAC portal;

Select the option “My Income Tax (DIRPF Extract)”;

In the “Processing” tab, choose the item “Mesh Pending”.

Thus, it is also possible to verify the reason why your declaration was withheld.

