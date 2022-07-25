5 actions recommended by Earth to beat the Ibovespa this week – Money Times

THE Land Investments chose not to change its portfolio of actions recommended for the week of July 25th to 29th.

The broker’s portfolio counts with the Carrefour (CRFB3), BRF (BRFS3), Dexxos (DEXP3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Usiminas (USIM5).

Last week, Terra’s portfolio had a positive performance of 3.45%, compared to a high of 3.03% in the Ibovespa (IBOV).

Usiminas was the positive highlight of the portfolio in the period, with an appreciation of 12.42%. On the negative side, BRF had the worst performance, with a drop of 5.48%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio increased by 2.21%, while its benchmark index dropped 21.36%.

Here are the recommendations for this week:

Company ticker Target Weight Carrefour CRFB3 BRL 18.90 / 19.90 20% BRF BRFS3 BRL 17.60 / 18.00 20% Dexxos DEXP3 BRL BRL 13.50 / 14.80 20% Itaúsa ITSA4 BRL 9.40 / 10.00 20% Usiminas USIM5 BRL 13.50 / 14.20 20%

