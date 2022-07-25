777 can resell SAF shares? And the debts? Strong football? Vasco clarifies doubts | vasco

In a program on Vasco TV, in the early afternoon of this Monday, club directors clarified doubts from members and journalists about the opinions issued on the contract with 777 Partners, an American group that is interested in acquiring 70% of SAF. The second vice president Roberto Duque Estrada and the president of the Fiscal Council, João Marcos Amorim, participated in the event.

On Saturday, Vasco released two opinions regarding the contract with 777 Partners. One of them was the opinion of the Special Commission formed by 15 councilors and benefactors. They had access to the document in full and gave a favorable opinion. Two members of the commission, however, did not sign the document.

– It was a Commission appointed by the President of the Deliberative Council, a heterogeneous commission, with members from various groups. The investment agreement was analyzed by five directors. The shareholders’ agreement and the bylaws were made by another group. And a third group was left with the accessory contracts, with regard to important sources of revenue for the club, such as issues of royalties, the São Januário loan, among other instruments. It was 15 days of hard work. The documents are confidential, they could not leave the headquarters. We had several meetings, they were intense days. We contextualized the business, within the very serious financial situation of Vasco, perhaps the most serious in its history. We issued a favorable opinion – said Roberto Duque Estrada, at the opening of the program.

After Duque Estrada introduced the opinion of the Special Commission, it was the turn of João Marcos Amorim, chairman of the Supervisory Board, to talk about how the work was done.

– In order for us to give an opinion, we needed information about the assets. So it was done. The Board of Directors has provided us with a breakdown of the assets that will be transferred to SAF and the assets that will remain with the association. The information was analyzed by everyone… Based on this information we were able to give our opinion. This work does not end here. It continues for as long as necessary until the completion of this process. I would like to congratulate everyone involved. In addition to being an exhausting job, we are witnesses of the seriousness with which this whole process was treated. Everyone made this commitment to the club. We know the importance of this process, regardless of the outcome. It’s something that lasts forever. What I can say to our member is that he was very well represented in this whole process, in the sense of providing transparency and guaranteeing the interests of the club. Everything is in line with what was presented – said João Marcos Amorim.

Can 777 sell its share to third parties?

– SAF will be 70% from 777 and 30% from Vasco. If Vasco wants to sell shares, he will have to abide by its rules. We will keep at least 10%. Now the 777, once it has bought and put the money invested (R$ 700 million), it is free to sell. Now Vasco will have preference in this purchase, and there are prohibited buyers. But from the moment that 777 paid the price and bought the shares, it owns and can sell its stake – said Duque Estrada.

What happens if the 777 does not invest the expected amount?

– The 777 has up to 36 months to pay for the shares. If she does not pay within this period, there is a mechanism in the contract, which allows Vasco to take the shares that are not paid for him. This is a rule of the contract to guarantee if they don’t contribute the money – said Duque Estrada.

Investment in 2023 and 2024

– We want a competitive and winning team. Our contract guarantees until 2026 a fixed minimum investment amount in football, which is already quite substantial. We imagine that with a budget of this magnitude, we will have investments and we will go to the heads. Return to Libertadores and have a more winning condition. The minimum investment is already a considerable amount. I’m sure we will have competitive teams from 2023 onwards to compete and win titles, which is what everyone wants – said Duque Estrada.

– There are certain categories of debts. Some are transferred immediately, in the case of debts related to the football department. Labor and civil debts, which are in the CER. They are with Vasco, but the payment obligation is on SAF, which will have to take 20% to pay. We also have the tax debt. We have a tax transaction in progress, which causes this debt to be elongated for a long period. Operating debts are debts with suppliers that will be honored by SAF. This debt issue was one of the most important points of the contract. The great destroyer of Vasco in recent years was the debt – said Duque Estrada.

What happens if 777 goes bankrupt?

– The 777 is a cluster. They have insurance companies, an airline company and an entertainment and sports arm. They are working hard to form a great company. Talking about 777 going bankrupt is a resounding thing. What we have is a clause that guarantees our capitalization. If they don’t contribute the money, they lose what they bought. That’s the guarantee we have.

Why not open the contracts?

– 777 is a group that does business all over the world. So these are strategic market issues. It’s a request from them not to open some things. But Vasco’s partner is represented in some way, by the elected board, by the Fiscal Council… What I can guarantee that those who read the opinions will go there. It may lack some minor details, due to the 777’s order, but I can assure you that there is no catch.

777 help in current window

Vasco is talking to 777, the relationship is very close. We are making a transition, but it all depends on the conclusion of the deal. But as far as possible, and they are willing to anticipate some resource, why not? But let’s wait for it to unfold and we want to make it happen within that window.

How will the investment be from 2027?

Vasco will have to have one of the five biggest budgets in Brazilian football. If it doesn’t, 777 will not be able to distribute 100% of SAF’s dividends if Vasco doesn’t reach sports goals. We create constraints that make the investor, who wants to recover their invested money, have to assemble a competitive team to achieve goals. What is the solution if the team does not do well? Take back what he bought? That doesn’t exist in the business world. I think it was a very well negotiated clause by Vasco’s board to guarantee competitive teams… Now we imagine that in the coming years, before 2027, we will have a very competitive team, with a high budget, most likely in a league environment …

