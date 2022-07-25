99 owner reveals car with detachable steering wheel

Chinese search engine giant Baidu, which owns the 99 app, unveiled its new autonomous vehicle (AV) with a detachable steering wheel on Thursday, with plans to use it for its robot-taxi service in China next year.

The cost per unit will drop to 250,000 yuan ($203,000) for the new model, compared to 480,000 yuan ($389,000) for the previous generation, Baidu said in a statement.

“This huge cost savings will allow us to deploy tens of thousands of AVs across China,” Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said at the Baidu World conference. “We are heading towards a future where taking a robot taxi will cost half the cost of taking a taxi today.”

The new vehicle will feature Level 4 autonomous capabilities that need no human intervention, with 8 lidars and 12 cameras alongside the car. Lidars are radar-like detection systems that use pulsed laser light instead of radio waves.

The company did not disclose the manufacturer of the new model.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told an investor conference in April that the company aims to start mass production of its steering wheel-and-pedalless robot taxi in 2024, and predicted a robot taxi ride will cost less. than a bus ticket.

Waymo — owned by Alphabet Inc, which owns Google — also unveiled a steering wheelless robot taxi last year, saying it plans to launch its “fully autonomous vehicles” in the US in the coming years.

However, automakers and technology companies around the world are still waiting for regulatory approval to deploy these vehicles in the real world.

The vehicle will hit the roads without steering wheel once Chinese authorities approve it, Baidu Senior Vice President Li Zhenyu said at the conference, adding that the driving ability of Baidu’s new AV can match a skilled human driver with more of 20 years of experience.

Baidu, which launched its Apollo self-driving unit established in 2017, is among several companies in China striving to make the use of autonomous vehicles a reality.

Its rivals in this area include Pony.ai, backed by Toyota, and WeRide, which has received investments from Nissan and Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Apollo Go, Baidu’s robot taxi service, has operated in 10 Chinese cities since its launch in 2020 and Baidu said in April it had received licenses to deploy human-free robot taxis in the driver’s seat on open roads in Beijing.

