“A bunch of people who never…”; Neymar ‘detonates’ Grupo Globo and spicy statement goes viral on the web

Neymar Junior is known for being a very controversial player, on and off the field. At the beginning of the European transfer window, there were several speculations that the Brazilian would be leaving the Paris Saint-Germain. The president of the French club did not rule out this possibility and the rumors increased even more in the European sports press.

This Monday (25th), Neymar got involved in a new controversy and now it was with the Globo Group. All because GE, the main sports website of the broadcaster, made an article talking about the penalty that shirt 10 suffered in the 6 x 2 rout over Gamba Osaka, from Japan.

On Twitter, Neymar did not like the irony and detonated the professionals of Grupo Globo. The statement by the ace has had a lot of repercussion on the web and quickly went viral on all social networks: “Ghost? ������ ge being ge … played is a penalty! Bunch of people who never want to kick a ball and keep making shit ������♂️”, said Neymar Junior.

The shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team usually responds to these criticisms and ironies whenever he is attentive on the web. On Instagram, he rebutted some questions and it seems that this motivates him to play even more with his style on the field.

About his future, the athlete must remain at Paris Saint-Germain. The star has no desire to force his exit close to the World Cup, even more so because he receives a large salary and hardly any team would pay that amount today.