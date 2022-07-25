Abel criticizes VAR after Palmeiras’ victory: “May the championship be decided on the four lines” | palm trees

The club has already shown discomfort with the whistle since the elimination to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, and this Sunday the coach questioned Murilo’s goal annulled by the video referee.

– I wanted to see where the frame ended up. I just hope and wish that this championship is resolved within the four lines by the two teams that have to be protagonists, not a third. I hope the championship is not resolved by VAR or the referees, but by the teams. I’ve seen a lot of confusion over VAR – he complained.

– I asked if this VAR was the same as in São Paulo. (The goal disallowed) Depends on where you stopped the frame. I only ask those at the head of the organization to make an effort. I don’t know if they’re tired either, because it really is a lot of game. We feel tired and they have this right, but I hope this championship is resolved on the four lines – he continued.

Leila Pereira had already positioned herself in the last week and wants a meeting in the next few days at the CBF headquarters to deal with the arbitration. The elimination for São Paulo she defined as a crime, because the video team did not verify Calleri’s position at the beginning of the play.

As for the game, the coach said he expected a more complicated second half due to Verdão’s physical conditions. Abel stated that Palmeiras had “70% of their batteries”, only.

– We did very well in the first half. We knew we were going to suffer in the last 20 minutes. Our team entered at 70% of the battery, because there would be no way to recover – he analyzed.

– Thank you for the fans believing in us until the end. They helped us, we looked for energies where I think we didn’t have and this made our players believe until the end. It was a good game, in which the opponent grew in terms of physical abilities, in my opinion. With our soul and heart and with the help of the fans we won because we believed until the end. With some happiness, but for what we did in the first half and in the whole game, in a fairer way.

Verdão closed the first round with 39 points and in the lead of the Brasileirão. Now with a full week until the next match, Saturday, against Ceará, Abel still avoids getting carried away by the situation in the table.

– Our battle this year is game by game. I’ve already said that I didn’t know how the team would react to the schedule, we have a lot of players out due to injury, as the others have, too. Here it is game by game. There are many candidates for the same chair, it’s all tangled up. Game by game and at the end we see the table. There will be changes along the way,” he added.

