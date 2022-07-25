Absence of Bolsonaro’s children at the convention exposes differences in the clan

posted on 07/25/2022 06:00



(credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

Sons of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) and Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) national convention of the PL that made official the father’s candidacy for reelection.

Their absence exposes differences behind the scenes of the campaign. Carlos and Eduardo are more connected to the president’s ideological base of supporters. They practically ignored content about the convention on social media. The councilor’s only post related to the convention was a response to former deputy Jean Wyllys. From the United States, Eduardo shared a link to the event.

Carlos continues to control the chief executive’s profiles on social networks, but now has the company of publicist Sérgio Lima in the role, who acts as a bridge in the campaign committee. He has already publicly complained about the conduct of marketing, targeting the PL’s trusted team, but Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), senator and one of the coordinators of his father’s campaign, minimized the dispute between them. Eduardo does not have a specific role.

In addition to the absence of Bolsonaro’s children, the national president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira, a party that integrates the presidential alliance of Palácio do Planalto, did not attend, something unusual at national conventions of this magnitude.

Palace ministers from the military wing, Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency) did not attend the mega-event in Maracanãzinho.

One of Bolsonaro’s guarantors with the financial market, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, did not attend, as well as Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira. Amid the festive atmosphere of the event, which brought together thousands of supporters of the president, the absences drew attention.

Bolsonaro and his deputy on the ticket, General Braga Netto, entered the gym accompanied by their wives and Flávio Bolsonaro, who is part of the political core of the reelection campaign, alongside Braga Netto and names such as the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, the marketer Duda Lima and José Trabulo, a man trusted by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

Empty spaces

The president’s supporters filled the Maracanãzinho, but the gym was not crowded. There were a number of unoccupied seats in the bleachers and space in the militant area closest to the stage, where it was possible to watch the convention standing up.

The gymnasium has a seating capacity of 11,800 and, by party calculations, there were just under 8,000 in the sector. In all, according to the PL, there were 12,000 people present, but this calculation includes the press, service providers, party members, politicians and authorities. The lines started before 8 am and, while the president began to speak, the last militants were still entering the gym.

One of the most intense moments was the applause for deputy Daniel Silveira (PL-RJ), icon of the ideological wing, who was condemned by the Supreme Court and pardoned by Bolsonaro. He was cheered, while there were boos mixed with applause for the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and for senator Romário (PL-RJ). Lira, however, was announced as “Bolsonaro’s partner” — he wore a blue shirt with the phrase: Bolsonaro 22.



