Act asks for justice for the death of a young man at the Luísa Sonza show, in Porto Alegre

With banners and posters, friends and family of veterinary medicine student Alice Schulmann de Moraes, 27, were at Parque da Redenção asking for justice this Sunday afternoon. Alice died after the concert by singer Luisa Sonza, at Pepsi On Stage in Porto Alegre, in the early hours of July 17th. Andreia, the victim’s sister, and friends who were with her on the show, claim that the medical emergency service contracted by the production was not ideal.

During the act, several friends expressed their indignation at what happened, asking for justice. Friends and family arrived around 3pm. The atmosphere was one of commotion, hugs and crying. “We are meeting to demand from the responsible authorities a solution to the case, so that they do not stop the investigations and do justice for Alice”, declared her friend Camilla Rodrigues.











Photo: Alina Souza

The victim’s sister said the family will continue to seek justice. “We want things clarified, for the culprits to appear because they exist,” she said.

Lawyer Juliano Tonial, representative of the family, is following the investigation that investigates the death of the university, which is conducted by delegate Alexandre Vieira, from the 4th Police Station. According to the defense, the main thing is to clarify the type of care that the young woman received when she arrived in the ambulance. “They are considering care at the moment of urgency, of cardiorespiratory arrest. I will ask the delegate who presides over the investigation to hear some witnesses”, said the lawyer.

The investigation, according to delegate Alexandre Vieira, is in the phase of collecting testimonials from family members, friends, responsible for the nightclub, event producers and teams from Transul and Samu. On Friday, the ambulance driver and the nursing technician testified. Reports from the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) are awaited. The investigation has a period of 30 days, but can be extended.

The company Transul Emergencies Medicas manifested itself through an official note. “Around 3:30 am, we received a request for assistance from Alice Moraes, 27, from the event’s security guards, who was taken by them to the ambulance. Ambulance service and medical regulation were carried out in order to remove the patient to the urgency and emergency service”, explains the company’s note.

“Shortly after the initial adjustment, the patient evolved rapidly, with a worsening of the general condition, entering cardiorespiratory arrest, immediately started care according to the BLS (Basic Life Support) protocol and an Ambulance resource with Advanced Support was activated for on-site care, The care protocol was maintained until the moment when he was instructed to stop cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the SAMU ambulance doctor, present at the scene and who certified the patient’s death “, concluded the note.

Samu said it was called at first, but the call was dropped. Then, another call was answered and a team moved to attend.





Opinion Producer said that it carried out all the legal obligations that the event demanded, such as hiring an outpatient team with the presence of a nurse and a remote doctor.