Actress Vera Fischer is robbed at Feira Hippie, in downtown BH | Minas Gerais

The actress Vera Fischer 70 years old, was robbed this Sunday afternoon (24) at Avenida Afonso Pena, at Feira Hippie, in downtown Belo Horizonte.

The star was on display in the capital of Minas Gerais with the show “When I’m a mother I want to love like this”. The performances were on Friday night (22), Saturday (23) and on Sunday next to the actors. Mouhamed Harfouch and Larissa Maciel.

According to the Military Police (PM) report, the artist went to the 4th Company and informed which was stolen around 1pm. A woman cut the artist’s purse and stole around R$200, a bank card, another from a department store and a personal document. Vera also said that she could not identify the suspect, but that she saw her running away.

The press office of the actress informed that she will manifest herself through social networks.

What does the City of Belo Horizonte say?

“The Municipal Guard works at the Hippie Fair, carrying out proximity policing marked by the movement on foot between people, providing various information to visitors, preventing vandalism and preventing thefts and robberies from passersby. Such patrolling is added to the work of the Military Police, which also is present on site.

The committed staff is not informed for security reasons. Vehicle patrols are also carried out by municipal guards on the streets surrounding the fair, being optimized by monitoring images captured by the Integrated Operations Center of Belo Horizonte (COP-BH), with its cameras scattered throughout the city, which enable the identification and arrest of offenders in flagrante, as well as the referral of those involved to the Civil Police’s Flagrantes Centers (Ceflans), for the appropriate measures”.