Adlio Bispo, author of stabbing Bolsonaro, can gain freedom

Adlio Bispo at the time of the knife, in 2018 (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Adlio Bispo, author of the stab at the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in September 2018, may have his freedom determined by the Judiciary. He is serving time at the Federal Penitentiary in Campo Grande (MT).

Experts from the Federal Court will carry out this Monday (7/25) a psychological reassessment that will determine the cessation or permanence of the dangerousness of the man, imprisoned for almost four years as a result of the attack.

unimputable The experts will analyze whether the patient’s mental health status in the forensic examination carried out during the time of the sentence is maintained and will also answer questions asked by representatives of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU). A report of permanent paranoid delusional disorder was presented during Adlio’s trial, in 2019. This type of illness is not punishable by criminal punishment, and the defendant was eventually considered inimputable (exempt from the penalty due to mental illness).