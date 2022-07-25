Adlio Bispo, author of stabbing Bolsonaro, can gain freedom

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Adlio Bispo, author of stabbing Bolsonaro, can gain freedom 2 Views

Image shows Ad
Adlio Bispo at the time of the knife, in 2018 (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Adlio Bispo, author of the stab at the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in September 2018, may have his freedom determined by the Judiciary. He is serving time at the Federal Penitentiary in Campo Grande (MT).

Experts from the Federal Court will carry out this Monday (7/25) a psychological reassessment that will determine the cessation or permanence of the dangerousness of the man, imprisoned for almost four years as a result of the attack.

The experts will analyze whether the patient’s mental health status in the forensic examination carried out during the time of the sentence is maintained and will also answer questions asked by representatives of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU).

unimputable

A report of permanent paranoid delusional disorder was presented during Adlio’s trial, in 2019. This type of illness is not punishable by criminal punishment, and the defendant was eventually considered inimputable (exempt from the penalty due to mental illness).

Three years after the decision, a new medical examination will be carried out to find out if Bispo’s mental health status remains and if he represents a risk to society. The report will be submitted within 30 days after the conclusion of the work.

Delay

The new assessment should have been done by June 14, when three years of the sentence were completed, but there were no experts available. Therefore, the procedure was suspended.

remember the case

Adlio Bispo stabbed Jair Bolsonaro in the belly in Juiz de Fora on September 6, 2018. The then presidential candidate was participating in a campaign in the city of Zona da Mata de Minas Gerais.

Rescued at Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora, Bolsonaro underwent surgery and recovered from his wound. In October, he surpassed Fernando Haddad (PT) and won the presidential election.

Later, as president of the Republic, Bolsonaro underwent four surgical interventions related to the wound caused by Adlio Bispo.

Inquiries conducted by the Federal Police pointed out that Adlio acted alone in stabbing Jair Bolsonaro.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Emerging crises are now more difficult to resolve

Whenever the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, investors automatically worry about a crisis in emerging …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved