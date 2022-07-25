Adlio Bispo, author of stabbing Bolsonaro, can gain freedom

Adlio Bispo, author of the stab at the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in September 2018, may have his freedom determined by the Judiciary. He is serving time at the Federal Penitentiary in Campo Grande (MT).
Experts from the Federal Court will carry out this Monday (7/25) a psychological reassessment that will determine the cessation or permanence of the dangerousness of the man, imprisoned for almost four years as a result of the attack.
unimputable
A report of permanent paranoid delusional disorder was presented during Adlio’s trial, in 2019. This type of illness is not punishable by criminal punishment, and the defendant was eventually considered inimputable (exempt from the penalty due to mental illness).
Delay
The new assessment should have been done by June 14, when three years of the sentence were completed, but there were no experts available. Therefore, the procedure was suspended.
remember the case
Adlio Bispo stabbed Jair Bolsonaro in the belly in Juiz de Fora on September 6, 2018. The then presidential candidate was participating in a campaign in the city of Zona da Mata de Minas Gerais.
Rescued at Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora, Bolsonaro underwent surgery and recovered from his wound. In October, he surpassed Fernando Haddad (PT) and won the presidential election.
Later, as president of the Republic, Bolsonaro underwent four surgical interventions related to the wound caused by Adlio Bispo.
Inquiries conducted by the Federal Police pointed out that Adlio acted alone in stabbing Jair Bolsonaro.