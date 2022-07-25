After Atlético-MG stumble, Hulk guarantees reaction with Cuca’s arrival: “Lots of wood to burn” | athletic-mg

– Brazilian football is very difficult. It is very difficult to open a good advantage, and it is enough to lose two or three games that those who are at the bottom touch and have a lot of wood to burn, still have many games. If we focus, we have everything to be able to recover the lost points – evaluated Hulk.

For the striker, Galo is still able to fight for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and Libertadores. He also commented on the arrival of coach Cuca, who will be in Belo Horizonte this Monday.

– We have two important competitions that we are going to play and that we can go all out to, God willing, celebrate this year. The Turco was here, he did his best, he was not happy, it happens in football. Now comes Cuca, who we already know. I hope he has the same success as last year so that we can finish the year very well.

About the setback by 2 to 1 for Corinthians, Hulk considered that Atlético-MG could start with a good advantage in the first half, but failed in the finalizations.