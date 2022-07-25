After discharge on Monday, Anitta will have to rest until the end of August; understand the recovery

Singer Anitta will be discharged this Monday, 25th, around 12:00, from Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where she has been hospitalized since the 18th. The artist underwent surgery to treat endometriosis, on Wednesday. fair, 20.

The recovery, however, will be a little long. Anitta should return to her normal routine only at the end of August. According to recommendations from the medical team, the singer should only take short walks and take care of her diet, which will be extremely healthy, rich in nutrients and vitamins.

The initial prediction was that Anitta would be able to leave the hospital on Saturday, the 23rd, however, despite her satisfactory health condition, the medical team believed it was better to leave her under observation for a few more days.

Photo: Playback / Instagram

The surgery that Anitta performed was laparoscopy, which is the most used procedure in cases of endometriosis. The minimally invasive process consists of making small holes in the abdomen to insert instruments that allow the removal or burning of endometrial tissue that is damaging other organs such as the ovaries, outer region of the uterus, bladder or intestines.

The benefits of this type of surgery are many, but the main ones consist of less surgical trauma, less intraoperative bleeding, less postoperative pain, faster postoperative recovery and earlier return to usual activities and work.

It reduces the rate of infections and the occurrence of postoperative adhesions and can also be used in other types of surgery, such as joint operations (arthroscopies), for example, especially in knee surgeries. In addition to these, virtually all gynecological (ovarian cysts, tube dilation, ovarian torsion, ectopic pregnancy) and urological surgeries can be performed laparoscopically.

endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic disease caused by an abnormal inflammation of endometrial cells – tissue that lines the inner walls of the uterus, where the egg attaches itself when fertilized so that the fetus can develop. The problem causes this tissue to grow outside the uterus, with fragments reaching the ovary, fallopian tubes and other organs in the region. However, even outside the uterus, it continues to grow.

It is not yet known what are the exact causes that lead the endometrium to grow outside the uterus, but studies have indicated that there may be genetic factors related to the problem. According to data from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), endometriosis affects about 10% of Brazilian women, most often between the ages of 25 and 35 years.