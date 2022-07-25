After looking for São Paulo, Santos cites low offer for goalkeeper John and says “no”

after the São Paulo and another club formalize a proposal by goalkeeper JohnO saints spoke publicly this Sunday, vetoing the player’s departure. Before the duel against Fortaleza, Alvinegro Praiano published an official note on its website guaranteeing its permanence.

In the statement, Santos does not mention Tricolor Paulista by name, but says that it received a proposal from a team from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The club also reports that it “assessed the offer as low” for John’s market value. Therefore, he rejected the proposal promptly.

Still in the official note, the board of Santos said that it intends to count on the goalkeeper until the end of his contract. In 2021, John renewed his relationship with the club until December 2024. Sports Gazettein addition to São Paulo, another club also made a proposal for the athlete.

John is not related to the duel against Fortaleza, which takes place this Sunday, at Castelão, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Also according to Santos, the player himself asked not to be listed because of the proposal.

Without much space at Peixe because of João Paulo’s rise, John is interested in leaving Santos at this time. The goalkeeper is 26 years old and is created by the basic categories of Alvinegro Praiano.

Check out the official statement from Santos:

Santos FC informs that it has received a proposal from another team from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for the transfer of goalkeeper John. The Santos club understands that the athlete wants to play, but evaluated the offer as low for its market value and promptly refused.

Peixe intends to have John until the end of his contract, renewed on August 10 of last year, until December 2024. The Club also informs that the player asked coach Lisca not to be listed for this Sunday’s match, against Fortaleza, due to possible negotiation.

Official note about goalkeeper John.https://t.co/vc9MLVUqBc — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 24, 2022

