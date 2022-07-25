After losing her virginity, Gabi Lopes celebrates with “barbecue of the hymen”

drooling! The actress and influencer Gabi Lopes28, was the guest of the podcast “podDelas“, which aired last Thursday (21), commanded by youtuber Tata Estaniecki and the influencer Boo Unzueta. During the interview, Gabi talked about her career, projects and sex life. What intrigued netizens was when the influencer revealed that her mother made a “hymen barbecue” after Gabi lost her virginity at age 19.

Gabi said that her first time happened a little before being part of the cast of “Workout: Dreams“, in 2014. “It was there in Rio, with the boy Igor, my first boyfriend. He was all skater, I was ‘coleirinha’… Then I went there and lost my virginity. What did I save so much for, right?”, joked the actress.

According to the influencer, at that time, Gabi had a more conservative thought that she could not “have sex with everyone”, because of the machismo imposed by society. “I had that thought of a woman who blocked herself: ‘I don’t want to have sex with everyone, I don’t want to have sex, I want to work’. Ridiculous!”, declared Gabi, who went on to explain that this idea “was definitely machismo. I was like: ‘I can’t give it to everyone’. And my mother would say, ‘Gabriela, what an idiot! You don’t like the beach boy? Stay with him!'”.

Gabi celebrated her birthday last Saturday (23)

Gabi turned 28 this Saturday (23) and celebrated in a restaurant with family and friends. The influencer made a post on her Instagram profile with a white dress and a sash over the look written “birthday girl” (birthday person). “The celebrations have begun! 28 years of the cat and very well lived. May there be many more laps in the sun during my journey! Thank you so much for all the messages of love and congratulations. I am very grateful to have you in my life.”

“23.07.1994: that same day, 28 years ago, I was born”, wrote the actress in her stories, who also explained that on her birthday she likes to enjoy herself, meditate and take advantage of this special moment to reflect. with herself.

